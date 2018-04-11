Woodford Reserve® Celebrates the Best of Kentucky with 2018 Kentucky Derby® $1,000 Mint Julep Cup

Woodford Reserve® 2018 Kentucky Derby® Mint Julep

Ingredients:

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1 tsp Woodford County, Kentucky, Sorghum Simple Syrup

2 Leaves of Kentucky Colonel Mint

Garnish: 3 spray red roses, a sprig of mint and a single rose petal from the Garland of Roses, which is draped on the winning Derby horse.

Instructions:

Rub mint around the julep cup, expressing the essential oils. Add remaining ingredients and top with crushed ice made from limestone-filtered water sourced from the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Churn ingredients with a bar spoon distributing the flavor. Top with additional crushed ice and garnish.

The cups are handcrafted by Louisville-based jeweler, From the Vault, and each cup is adorned with embellishments representative of the Best of Kentucky. For the first time, the Twin Spires appear on the cup as a nod to Woodford Reserve's inaugural year as the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. Furthermore, running lines around the cup symbolize the limestone-filtered water, a key ingredient that makes the best bourbon. Not only is the water superior for bourbon production, but it is also one of the elements that make thoroughbred champions in Kentucky. Limestone water is iron-free and rich in calcium and magnesium, which is perfect for the development and strengthening of horses' bones. In addition to the limestone water and the Twin Spires, the cups also feature three sterling silver applications: a thoroughbred horse and jockey, a bottle of Woodford Reserve, and a rose as an ode to the "Run for the Roses™."

"Woodford Reserve is honored to bring together two of Kentucky's greatest traditions -- Derby and bourbon -- through our $1,000 Mint Julep Cup program," said Mark Bacon, Woodford Reserve Global Brand Director. "A premium celebration like The Kentucky Derby deserves a premium cocktail."

The Best of Kentucky is brought to life through individually hand casted applications in rich sterling silver. The $1,000 "Bluegrass Cup" features high polished sterling silver rose applications, plated in 18 karat yellow gold. The $2,500 "Commonwealth Cup" is a sterling silver cup with a 24-karat heavy reliquary quality gold plating, with a striking contrast of sterling silver detail.

Each cup will be presented in a wooden box lined with silks like those worn by jockeys. Cup buyers will have access to the Woodford Reserve $1,000 Mint Julep Tent and bar on derby day, where they will receive their handcrafted mint julep.

Each year, Woodford Reserve selects a charitable organization to receive the net proceeds from the $1,000 Mint Julep Cup sales with more than $450,000 raised for equine and racing charities to-date. This year's receiving charity, the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund, was created in 2016 by Louisville native and actress Jennifer Lawrence to assist and empower organizations that fulfill children's needs and drives art access to positively impact the lives of young people.

"The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund is proud to partner with Woodford Reserve, whose own story represents the very best of Kentucky. We are passionate about leveraging the transformative power of the arts in Kentucky and beyond." said Meredith Lawrence, director of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund. "Through the JLAF and Woodford Reserve's support, we can better deliver collaborative and innovative arts impact."

Click here for images and 360 video of the cups.

How to Purchase a Cup

90 $1,000 Bluegrass Cups and 15 $2,500 Commonwealth Cups are available for purchase on a first come, first buy basis beginning April 11, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. E.T. Consumers ages 21 years and older can log on to www.woodfordreservemintjulep.com to purchase one of the Bluegrass Cups or Commonwealth Cups. The sale closes on May 4, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. E.T.

Any unsold cups will be available for purchase at Churchill Downs® on Kentucky Derby Day. Purchase of cup does not include admission to Churchill Downs. Purchased cups must be claimed by buyer or his or her proxy at Churchill Downs on Derby Day between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. For complete terms and conditions, please visit www.woodfordreservemintjulep.com.

About Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund:

Created in 2016, the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund is dedicated to supporting a variety of organizations, with the ultimate goal of delivering arts access, education, and excellence opportunities. The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund champions the mission of the Louisville regional nonprofit Fund for the Arts and key objectives identified by the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, to fulfill children's vital needs and drive arts access throughout Greater Louisville. The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund is supported in part by the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, which is a component fund of The Community Foundation of Louisville, Inc.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack:

Churchill Downs, the world's most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America's greatest race, the Kentucky Derby, continuously since 1875. Located in Louisville, the flagship racetrack of Churchill Downs Incorporated offers year-round simulcast wagering at the historic track. Churchill Downs will conduct the 143nd running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2017. The track's 2017 Spring Meet is scheduled for April 29-June 30. The track has hosted the Breeders' Cup World Championships eight times. For more information visit www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About Woodford Reserve:

Woodford Reserve, the "Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby," is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel's, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced and bottled by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY ©2018

WOODFORD RESERVE is a registered trademark of Brown-Forman. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodford-reserve-celebrates-the-best-of-kentucky-with-2018-kentucky-derby-1-000-mint-julep-cup-300628285.html

SOURCE Woodford Reserve

Related Links

http://www.woodfordreserve.com

