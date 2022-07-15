WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK CONTINUES EXPANSION ACROSS TEXAS WITH OVER 200 RETAIL BRANCHES STATEWIDE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, with 760+ branches nationwide recently opened its newest branch in Decatur, TX located in Wise County, part of Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington.

The new Woodforest branch located inside Walmart® at 800 S Hwy 287, Decatur, TX 76234, will be the 209th branch for Woodforest in its home state, and its first location in Decatur. The new in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for shoppers and area consumers.