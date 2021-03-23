Woodforest National Bank Continues Expansion Across The Carolinas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in The Carolinas by building a new location which opened on March 19, 2021 at 2014 S. Irby St. Florence, SC, 29505 inside Walmart®. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.