WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK CONTINUES MOMENTUM WITH NEW IN-STORE H-E-B BRANCH IN HUMBLE

HUMBLE, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) is proud to announce the recent opening of its fifth in-store branch with the grocery store.

The newest branch has opened inside the H-E-B store in Humble at 16000 Woodland Hills Dr., offering shoppers and area consumers full-service banking with a staffed lobby and ATM services. Four other H-E-B Woodforest branches have recently opened in Texas over the past year-and-a-half, with two in Katy, one in Conroe, and one in Magnolia.

"Our new H-E-B bank branch represents our sixth location serving the Humble community," said Woodforest President and Chief Retail Officer, Julie Mayrant. "Woodforest is dedicated to the communities it serves and is committed to serving our customers with quality banking products and services, all within a convenient setting for shoppers."

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 765 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank