Woodforest National Bank Holds First Woodforest Foundry Cohort Graduation in Chicago Area

Founded in 2017, The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs, to support other entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. With the Woodforest Foundry, entrepreneurs find trusted guidance from peers, Woodforest bankers and community partners. The Woodforest Foundry program is also currently running in San Antonio and Austin, Texas and Louisville, Kentucky.

Other local organizations involved with Woodforest in this community revitalization effort included: Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Women's Business Center - Aurora (a part of Women's Business Development Center) and Quad County African American Chamber of Commerce.

"The Woodforest Foundry in Aurora is an amazing addition in our Aurora community. Our ecosystem of resources is here and ready to grow our local talent. In our cohort we have witnessed participants gain a better understanding of their customers and create a clear roadmap for success. We look forward to continuing the Woodforest Foundry in 2020," said Terrie Simmons, President and CEO of Strategic Exceptions, and Director, Women's Business Center in Aurora.

Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President, CRA Executive Director, commented, "Woodforest's local Retail and Community Development Teams worked closely with our community partners in Aurora over the past two years to make this initiative happen. It's great to see how these strong collaborations have started to yield positive results for entrepreneurs within the local ecosystem, and we look forward to working together in 2020 to continue this momentum."

