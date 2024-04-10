WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS A 4th H-E-B RETAIL BRANCH

Woodforest continues to expand its presence inside H-E-B stores, complementing over 760 branches nationwide.

KATY, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complementing over 760 branches nationwide, Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) has recently opened its fourth H-E-B retail bank branch, located at 24924 Morton Ranch Rd. in Katy, TX.

Spanning 600 square feet, the in-store branch offers H-E-B shoppers and area consumers full-service banking with a staffed lobby and ATM services. The new branch complements three other in-store H-E-B branches Woodforest has opened in Katy, Conroe, and Magnolia.

Woodforest National Bank recently celebrated the opening of its fourth H-E-B retail branch located in Katy at 24924 Morton Ranch Rd.

Woodforest is headquartered in Montgomery County, TX, and reaches across 17 states in the U.S., with 92 branches positioned across the Greater Houston area in Harris and Montgomery Counties.

"We are pleased to open a sixth branch to serve the growing needs of the Katy area," said Woodforest President and Chief Retail Officer, Julie Mayrant. "Woodforest has built a successful legacy as a true community bank over the last four decades. Our quality banking products, attentive customer service, and presence in the local communities we serve are what set us apart."

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

