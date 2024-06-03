WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS A RETAIL BRANCH IN LIVINGSTON, TX, INSIDE WALMART

LIVINGSTON, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) recently opened a branch in Livingston, TX, inside Walmart at 1620 W. Church Street. The new branch is Woodforest's first in the Livingston community.

The 640-square-foot in-store branch offers consumers a full spectrum of banking products and services with a fully staffed lobby that includes an ATM.

"We are excited to have opened a branch to serve Livingston neighbors," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer of Woodforest. "As a community bank, Woodforest believes in supporting the local areas of our branch locations. Our retail branches offer the ultimate convenience for shoppers as we serve their banking needs by offering quality products and great customer service."

Brook Farr, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager II, leads the banking team at the new Woodforest branch in Livingston.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 765 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

