WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS 2nd H-E-B RETAIL BRANCH

Woodforest opens an in-store branch in H-E-B in Conroe, TX, adding to over 760 branches in 17 states nationwide

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) recently opened its second H-E-B retail branch, located at 2108 N. Frazier St. in Conroe, TX. The new 590-square-foot in-store branch offers full-service banking with lobby and ATM services for H-E-B shoppers and area consumers.

In November, Woodforest opened its first H-E-B branch in Magnolia, TX, at 13663 FM 1488.

Pictured from left are Woodforest National Bank representatives Josh Fowler, Vice President, Regional Manager - Retail; Jennifer Gonzalez, Retail Banker; Ashley Crisp, Branch Manager; Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Retail Officer; Mike White, Divisional Manager, Executive VP – Retail; Cristian Lopez, Retail Banker; Jody Mendez, Retail Banker; and Christina Ochoa, Assistant Vice President, Market Manager. Woodforest National Bank recently celebrated the opening of its second H-E-B retail branch, located at 2108 N. Frazier St. in Conroe, TX, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.

Headquartered in Montgomery County, Texas, Woodforest has more than 760 branches across 17 states in the U.S.

"Woodforest is excited to add this new location which complements eight other locations in the Conroe area to offer our customers convenient banking products and services," said Julie Mayrant, Woodforest President and Chief Retail Officer. "Our newest retail branch offers H-E-B shoppers access to convenient banking products and services within the rapidly growing Conroe market."

The new H-E-B branch is the thirtieth Woodforest branch in Montgomery County and the ninth in Conroe, including its flagship location in downtown Conroe.

During the grand opening celebration, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce officiated a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with Woodforest representatives and H-E-B store representatives.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com

