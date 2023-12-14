WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK OPENS ITS 3rd H-E-B RETAIL BRANCH

The new in-store branch in H-E-B in Katy, TX, adds to over 760 branches
in 17 states nationwide, with 90 throughout the Greater Houston Area

KATY, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) has recently opened its third H-E-B retail branch, located at 1621 Mason Rd. in Katy, TX. The nearly 600-square-foot, in-store branch offers full-service banking with a staffed lobby and ATM services for H-E-B shoppers and area consumers.

The new Katy branch complements two other in-store H-E-B branches Woodforest opened in Conroe and Magnolia in 2022.

Woodforest National Bank recently celebrated the opening of its third H-E-B retail branch located in Katy at 1621 Mason Rd.
Woodforest, which is headquartered in Montgomery County, TX, has 767 branches across 17 states in the U.S., with 90 branches positioned across the Greater Houston area in Harris and Montgomery Counties.

"This newest branch marks our fifth Woodforest bank branch in Katy, which is one of the fastest growing areas of the Houston metropolitan area," said Woodforest President and Chief Retail Officer, Julie Mayrant. "As a community bank, Woodforest is built upon the needs of our customers, which includes offering convenient and competitive banking products and services along with excellent customer service. We are pleased to add an additional branch to serve the needs of the Katy community."

During the grand opening celebration, representatives from Woodforest and H-E-B participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

About Woodforest National Bank
Celebrating over 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 760 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

