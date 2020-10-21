Woodforest National Bank Opens New Branch in Columbus, Ohio

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to Ohio by building a new location which opened on October 16 at 3900 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH, 43219 inside Walmart®.. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.