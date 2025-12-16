Woodhouse Spa Accelerates Strong Year-End Growth with New Openings and Expanding Development Pipeline Heading Into 2026

Luxury Spa Brand Celebrates New Wilmington, NC and Charleston, SC Spas and Upcoming Openings in Altamonte Springs, FL and Copley, OH, Plus New Franchise Signings in Arizona, Michigan, and Louisiana

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading luxury spa franchise known for its transformative wellness and self-care experiences, closes Q4 with strong momentum: new spa openings, additional franchise signings, and a robust pipeline of launches slated for early 2026.

"Woodhouse Spa continues to expand into markets where guests are actively seeking elevated, results-driven wellness and self-care experiences," said Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer of Woodhouse Spa. "Our December opening in Wilmington and new franchise agreements in Arizona, Michigan, and Louisiana demonstrate how we're intentionally growing our footprint in communities that align with our long-term development strategy. As we prepare for upcoming openings in Copley and Altamonte Springs, we're focused on accelerating access to transformative, resort-quality wellness while ensuring every new spa opens strong from day one."

Woodhouse Spa celebrated a significant milestone in Q4 with the opening of its newest location in Wilmington, North Carolina, bringing its signature holistic approach to wellness to the Carolina coast. Also in Q4, Woodhouse opened its third location in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area, a one-of-a-kind spa inside the historic Wentworth Mansion. This extraordinary setting offers guests a truly elevated, uniquely immersive spa experience in one of America's most charming and historic destinations.

The brand also executed several key franchise agreements during the quarter that underscore its continued nationwide expansion. New signings include Gilbert, Arizona, marking continued brand growth in the West; Novi, Michigan, strengthening Woodhouse's presence in the Midwest; and Lafayette, Louisiana, signed by an existing franchise owner, further demonstrating the confidence of current operators in the brand's performance and potential.

Looking ahead, Woodhouse Spa is preparing for a strong start to 2026 with two new spas on the horizon. In Copley Township, Ohio, the brand will expand its footprint in Northeast Ohio, while Altamonte Springs, Florida will further solidify Woodhouse's Southeast presence and meet the region's growing demand for luxury wellness experiences.

Woodhouse Spa is a premier luxury day spa franchise delivering resort-level treatments in warm, inviting neighborhood settings. For nearly 25 years, the brand has been committed to creating fully customized wellness experiences that help guests relax, restore, and rejuvenate. Each spa incorporates natural textures, earthy palettes, aromatherapy, and calming soundscapes to transport guests into a serene retreat. Services include massages, facials, body rituals, nail care, and waxing, all tailored to individual needs and desired states of well-being. With more than 90 locations across the country, Woodhouse Spa continues to expand its footprint in influential markets while reinforcing its mission to make elevated wellness more accessible nationwide.

For more information on franchising with Woodhouse Spa, visit www.ownawoodhouse.com.

ABOUT WOODHOUSE SPAS

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guests' well-being. With 90+ spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

