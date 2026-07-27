Woodhouse Spa Expands Advanced Skincare and Wellness Offerings as "Skinvestment" Trend Reshapes Consumer Self-Care

Luxury spa brand introduces medspa concept, enhanced skincare partnerships and personalized treatment innovations to meet growing demand for long-term skin health

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading luxury spa franchise known for its transformative wellness and self-care experiences, is expanding its innovation strategy with the launch of new medspa offerings, upgraded skincare integrations and enhanced treatment protocols designed to meet growing consumer demand for professional wellness services. As the brand looks ahead to fall, Woodhouse is also preparing to capitalize on emerging seasonal wellness and skincare trends, including VENN Korean Skincare treatments, Medical Aesthetic services, a Club membership program and more.

The VENN Regenerative Glow Facial is a clinically driven Korean beauty treatment featuring VENN’s 10B-EXO EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) and Microcurrent Technology to maximize absorption. With 10 billion plant-derived exosome vesicles, EGF, and microbiome-supporting nutrients, this facial revives radiance, smooths texture, and restores a firm, hydrated, youthful glow.

As consumers become increasingly educated about skincare and aesthetics through social media, creator content and wellness-focused digital communities, expectations around spa experiences are evolving. Guests are seeking treatments that combine relaxation with visible, long-term results — prompting brands across the wellness industry to adapt quickly.

At Woodhouse Spa, that evolution means giving guests more ways to invest in their skin at every stage of their wellness journey. Whether they're maintaining healthy skin through restorative facials and advanced skincare treatments or pursuing more rejuvenating medical aesthetic services, guests can now access a broader spectrum of personalized care under the trusted Woodhouse Spa experience.

To deliver the visible, long-term results guests are now seeking, Woodhouse Spa recently launched its first medspa concept. Designed as a natural extension of the brand's existing spa services, the new offering expands Woodhouse Spa's service portfolio with advanced medical aesthetic and wellness treatments while maintaining the brand's signature hospitality-driven experience. Guests who prioritize treatments like Hydrafacials, microdermabrasion, or customized facial treatments can now seamlessly complement those services with advanced aesthetic treatments as part of a long-term, personalized skincare plan.

"Today's consumers are more informed than ever about skincare ingredients, preventative treatments and professional wellness services," said Ariel Clay, COO at Woodhouse Spa. "They're investing in treatments that help them look and feel their best, and they expect trusted brands to provide elevated experiences backed by high-quality products and expertise. Whether a guest is coming in for a relaxing facial or exploring more advanced medical aesthetic treatments, our goal is to provide personalized experiences that support their long-term wellness and skincare goals. We're continuing to evolve the Woodhouse experience to meet those expectations."

As part of that evolution, Woodhouse Spa is also integrating premium Korean skincare brand VENN into select treatments and retail offerings across the system. Known for its science-backed formulations and advanced ingredients such as exosomes and spicule technology, VENN supports the brand's broader focus on delivering more intentional, results-oriented skincare experiences for guests.

In addition to treatment enhancements, Woodhouse Spa has recently launched a Club Membership program in select locations across the country, allowing guests to make their well-being a priority with exclusive perks, events, treatment discounts and more for Club members. The program encourages guests to build consistent self-care routines and long-term skincare plans, complementing the brand's expanded portfolio of spa and medspa services.

The investments come as the professional skincare and wellness industries continue to experience strong momentum, fueled in part by increased consumer awareness surrounding preventative care, longevity and personalized self-care routines.

Alongside its innovation efforts, Woodhouse Spa continues to expand its national footprint. The brand opened new locations in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Copley, Ohio, during the first quarter of 2026, with additional openings planned later this year in Olathe, Kansas, Highland Park and Oak Brook, Illinois, and Lafayette, Louisiana.

For more information about Woodhouse Spas, please visit www.woodhousespas.com, and to find the nearest location, visit locations.woodhousespas.com.

About Woodhouse Spa:

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guests' well-being. With 90+ spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

SOURCE Woodhouse Spa