Woodhouse Spa Builds on Strong Q1 Momentum with New Franchise Development Growth and Enhanced FDD Transparency for Prospective Owners

Updated Financial Disclosures Highlight Improved Investment Ranges, Strong Unit Economics and a Clearer Path to Returns as Brand Accelerates Nationwide Expansion

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading luxury spa franchise known for its transformative wellness and self-care experiences, is continuing its strong growth trajectory in 2026, marked by new franchise signings, multiple spa openings, and the release of its enhanced Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), providing prospective franchisees with a clearer, more detailed view into the brand's investment profile and long-term performance.

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"We continue to see strong momentum from both new and existing franchisees who recognize the strength of the Woodhouse model and choose to grow with us," said Keith Sizemore, Chief Development Officer at Radiance Holdings. "With the latest FDD updates, we're offering greater transparency into the financial opportunity, giving prospective owners the confidence and clarity they need as they evaluate their next investment."

The brand's Q1 development activity reflects continued demand from both new entrants and experienced operators reinvesting in the system. New agreements include the following development commitments:

Teena Patel and Mitul Patel , who expanded their South Florida development agreement to three total locations across Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Davie—demonstrating strong early confidence in the Woodhouse model prior to opening their first spa

, who expanded their South Florida development agreement to three total locations across Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens and Davie—demonstrating strong early confidence in the Woodhouse model prior to opening their first spa Erin Warner and Nicholas Warner , alongside partners Nicole Fournier, Michelle Thrushman and Deneb Warner , who are expanding in Florida with two new locations in the Orlando market, marking their eighth and ninth Woodhouse Spas across two states

, alongside partners , who are expanding in Florida with two new locations in the Orlando market, marking their eighth and ninth Woodhouse Spas across two states Veteran franchisee Kimmy K. Powell continues to scale her portfolio with two additional locations in Richmond, Virginia, marking her sixth and seventh spas across four states

continues to scale her portfolio with two additional locations in Richmond, Virginia, marking her sixth and seventh spas across four states Existing franchisees Anastasia and Chris Tapper recently signed a deal to expand their portfolio with an additional unit in Crown Point, Indiana, further reinforcing strong reinvestment from within the system

recently signed a deal to expand their portfolio with an additional unit in Crown Point, Indiana, further reinforcing strong reinvestment from within the system Aleksy Lavery, a new franchisee entering the system, has signed on for two planned locations in San Mateo and San Francisco, California

Woodhouse also expanded its footprint with new openings across key markets, bringing its elevated wellness experience to more communities nationwide. Recent openings include:

Altamonte Springs, Florida – Erin Warner and Nicholas Warner , further expanding their presence across the Southeast

, further expanding their presence across the Southeast Wilmington, North Carolina – Rachel and Bram Colonna, first-time franchisees who recently celebrated their grand opening with more than 150 guests alongside the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, marking a strong debut for the brand in the market

This continued momentum comes alongside the release of Woodhouse's updated 2026 FDD*, which introduces expanded financial performance data to better support prospective franchisees in their evaluation process.

The updated Item 7 includes a total estimated investment range of approximately $1.34 million to $2.02 million. See Item 7 of the Woodhouse 2026 FDD for more information.

In addition, Item 19 now includes expanded performance benchmarks, offering deeper insight into performance across the system. Top-performing franchised locations (top 50%) reported average gross sales of approximately $3.5 million (1), alongside spa level EBITDA margins of approximately 20.7% at company-owned locations (2).

Additional highlights from the 2026 FDD include:

Inclusion of top 25% and top 50% performance tiers for more transparent benchmarking

Enhanced visibility into gift card sales as a meaningful contributor to overall sales

Clearer insight into company spa performance and margin structure

$650K in average spa-level EBITDA for company locations (2)

Together, these updates reinforce Woodhouse's position as a premium wellness franchise with strong unit economics and growing consumer demand, particularly appealing to investors seeking a scalable, experience-driven concept within the expanding self-care category.

As the brand looks ahead to the remainder of 2026, Woodhouse continues to prioritize expansion with single- and multi-unit operators in several high-demand markets where territories remain available for qualified franchise partners, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, San Diego, Portland, Tampa, Phoenix, and more. For additional information about the Woodhouse franchise opportunity and available territories, prospective franchisees can visit www.ownawoodhouse.com.

(1) This amount is based on the average total gross sales for 2025 of 81 (91%) of 89 Woodhouse Spa franchised locations open and operating as of December 31, 2025. Of the 81 locations, 41 locations (the Top 50%) had average gross sales of $3,579,868 for 2025. Of those 41 locations, 15 (37%) met or exceeded the average gross sales for 2025. Some outlets have sold or achieved this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you'll sell or achieve as much.

(2) This amount is based on the average spa-level EBITDA for 2025 of 4 (100%) company-owned Woodhouse Spas open and operating as of December 31, 2025. The 4 company-owned Woodhouse Spas had average spa-level EBITDA of $650,229 (20.7%) for 2025. Of those 4 locations, 1 (25%) location met or exceeded the Average Spa-Level EBITDA. Some outlets have sold or achieved this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you'll sell or achieve as much.

About Woodhouse Spas

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guests' well-being. With 90+ spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

This advertisement does not constitute an offer; an offer may only be made by a Franchise Disclosure Document ("FDD") registered under applicable state law. Such registration or filing does not constitute approval, recommendation, or endorsement by any state. The Woodhouse Spas, LLC, 300 Union Blvd., Suite 600, Lakewood, CO 80228.

Media Contact:

Hayden Koone, Tidehouse Agency

[email protected]

(713) 302-0066

SOURCE Woodhouse Spa