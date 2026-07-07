Woodhouse Spa Strengthens Franchise Model with Revenue-Driving Wellness Initiatives

Recurring revenue membership model, MedSpa services and strong gift card performance support continued growth for the luxury spa brand

DENVER, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, a leading luxury spa franchise known for its restorative wellness and self-care experiences, is building momentum in 2026 with new franchise growth and a long-term strategy centered on premium positioning, recurring revenue and the expansion of medical aesthetic services.

The brand closed the second quarter with new franchise signings, continued expansion from existing operators, and a new spa opening. Together, the activity reflects growing franchisee confidence in Woodhouse's differentiated position within the luxury wellness category and the strength of its business model.

"The operators joining us this quarter are sophisticated business entrepreneurs who understand the numbers and see long-term potential in this model," said Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer and Brand President of Woodhouse Spa. "They believe in what Woodhouse stands for and where it's going, and that confidence is what allows us to keep evolving the business in ways that support both the guest experience and franchisee growth."

Woodhouse's Q2 development activity reflects continued demand from both new and experienced operators. New agreements include:

Heather Combs of 7Cs Wellness, who signed on for a new location in Tysons, Virginia

of 7Cs Wellness, who signed on for a new location in Tysons, Virginia Ashton Tennant , who is bringing Woodhouse to Katy, Texas with a new single-unit agreement

, who is bringing Woodhouse to Katy, Texas with a new single-unit agreement Kim Stevens and Karen Torres Coyle, veteran Woodhouse franchisees who already operate five locations and are continuing to expand their portfolio with a new unit in Tampa Bay, Florida

The brand also expanded its footprint in Ohio, where franchisees Elvis and Dawn Matkovic, who already operate two Woodhouse locations, opened their newest spa in Copley.

Looking ahead, Woodhouse is advancing a growth strategy centered on the rollout of two key initiatives: a recurring revenue membership model and a complementary menu of medical aesthetic services. Both are designed to layer new revenue streams into the existing franchise system while preserving the restorative guest experience that has defined the brand since its founding.

The strategy builds on Woodhouse's premium positioning in the luxury wellness category, where repeat visitation, experiential spending and gifting continue to drive strong consumer demand. Today, the top 50% of Woodhouse locations generate approximately $1.3 million in annual gift card revenue per spa, giving franchisees a meaningful revenue stream that supports cash flow, guest acquisition and long-term performance.

Together, the membership model, gift card performance and planned MedSpa evolution position Woodhouse to deepen guest loyalty while creating additional opportunities for franchisees to grow within an increasingly relevant wellness category.

For the remainder of 2026, Woodhouse continues to prioritize expansion with single and multi-unit operators in several high-demand markets where territories remain available for qualified franchise partners, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, San Diego, Portland, Tampa, Phoenix and more. For additional information about the Woodhouse franchise opportunity and available territories, prospective franchisees can visit www.ownawoodhouse.com.

About Woodhouse Spas

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guests' well-being. With 95 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Gordon

Tidehouse Agency

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Woodhouse Spa