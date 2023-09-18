WOODHOUSE SPA OPENS NEW LOCATION IN LUXURY WING OF HOUSTON GALLERIA SHOPPING CENTER

Second Houston location offers health + wellness services to community and visitors alike

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa, the leading, luxury franchise concept centered upon health, wellness, and self-care, announced today the opening of its newest spa in Houston, TX. Located inside the world-renowned Houston Galleria, the largest luxury shopping center in Texas, the new Woodhouse Spa provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that is both memorable and restorative. Woodhouse Spa Houston Galleria is located at 5015 Westheimer Road in Houston, TX.

"We are excited to provide our beloved Houston community with a luxury environment where guests can come to renew and reset, especially business professionals seeking a moment of respite from work," said Evelyn Baldwin, Woodhouse Spa Houston Galleria owner. "As proud community members, we invite Houston residents and visitors alike to join us in our spa's self-care practices that are just as beneficial for mood and mind as they are for the body. We cannot wait to share our restorative experiences that will leave everyone feeling refreshed and revitalized."

Woodhouse Spa Houston Galleria's franchise owner and local Houston resident, Evelyn Baldwin, opened her first Woodhouse Spa location in the Baybrook Mall in 2020 alongside her husband, Chad Hanak. Together, they have plans to open two additional Woodhouse Spa locations in the next five years. They also proudly serve as sponsors for the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce STEAM (Women in the Fast Lane of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math), and support many other local philanthropies and organizations that focus on women's health and female empowerment such as American Heart Association's Go Red for Women and Bay Area Turning Point.

Whether guests are seeking a unique way to celebrate birthdays, wedding parties, promotions, anniversaries, or aiming to integrate spa treatments into their regular self-care routines, Woodhouse Spa Houston Galleria offers a full-service wellness menu. The spa's unique "mood care" experiences help cultivate a refreshed and renewed feeling that lasts far beyond treatments. A complete list of signature services is available on the Woodhouse Spa website and includes offerings such as:

Massage: Choose from a wide variety of options from the Tranquil Stone Classic Swedish Massage, the Deep Tissue Transformation to soothe the muscles, the relaxing Couples Retreat, or the therapeutic Restorative Sleep Massage.

Choose from a wide variety of options from the Tranquil Stone Classic Swedish Massage, the Deep Tissue Transformation to soothe the muscles, the relaxing Couples Retreat, or the therapeutic Restorative Sleep Massage. Rituals : Enjoy a Meditative Mood Soak, combining a sensory sea mineral enriched bath with a Body Balance Massage, or try Salt Therapy to naturally clear thoughts, skin, and lungs in the spa's dry salt sanctuary.

: Enjoy a Meditative Mood Soak, combining a sensory sea mineral enriched bath with a Body Balance Massage, or try Salt Therapy to naturally clear thoughts, skin, and lungs in the spa's dry salt sanctuary. Facials: Try facial treatments that will leave the face feeling toned and radiant with collagen masks, facial cupping, Gua Sha , HydraFacial boosters, and LED and microcurrent treatments. Sculpting, hydrating, exfoliation, deep cleansing, or lifting and firming, can be added to a session to customize every guest's needs.

Try facial treatments that will leave the face feeling toned and radiant with collagen masks, facial cupping, , HydraFacial boosters, and LED and microcurrent treatments. Sculpting, hydrating, exfoliation, deep cleansing, or lifting and firming, can be added to a session to customize every guest's needs. Body Treatments: Whether guests are looking for a full body detox or to rejuvenate their skin, Woodhouse Spa's treatments are designed to make them feel their best from the inside out. Guests can choose from a menu of relaxing or invigorating treatments including a Black Sand Rejuvenation, Signature Holistic Body Detox, or a Nourishing Wrap.

In addition to these signature spa services, Woodhouse Spa Houston Galleria is the only spa in the local Houston area with a Salt Room as well as a state-of-the-art Infrared Sauna. The location also features a Quiet Room with light snacks and beverages for guests to enjoy and relax before, after, or in-between treatments, as well as in-room soaking tubs and steam showers. Guests can also purchase products to enjoy at home via a retail store containing some of Woodhouse's signature health and wellness products.

Seasonal offerings that Houston residents can redeem at the Woodhouse Spa Houston Galleria location include:

Glow & Rejuvenate with Woodhouse: Book any of Woodhouse's 80-minute facials and receive a complimentary 45-minute Salt Room Therapy ( $65 value). Choose from: Hydrafacial Deluxe, Woodhouse Signature Sculpt Facial, Woodhouse Signature Minkyti Facial, Lift & Firm Facial and 80-minute MicroDerm Facial.

Book any of Woodhouse's 80-minute facials and receive a complimentary 45-minute Salt Room Therapy ( value). Choose from: Hydrafacial Deluxe, Woodhouse Signature Sculpt Facial, Woodhouse Signature Minkyti Facial, Lift & Firm Facial and 80-minute MicroDerm Facial. First-Time Guest Offer: receive 35% off one treatment

receive 35% off one treatment Multi-Service Savings: Purchase three services, get one free

Purchase three services, get one free Save 20% off TWO or more: Indulge in two or more of any of our Woodhouse experiences and save 20% off both. Bring a friend or simply spend the day with us. Use code: TWENTY

For more information visit them at houstongalleria.woodhousespas.com, or follow the new location on Instagram and Facebook.

Founded in 2001, Woodhouse is a premier spa franchise with a fresh approach to self-care. As a pioneer in mood care, they offer guests a holistic approach to wellness that lasts long after they leave the spa. With 82 locations nationwide, they are the gold standard of neighborhood spas, powered by their commitment to an unparalleled spa experience that focuses on total well-being. For more information visit them at woodhousespas.com.

