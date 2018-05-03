Woodhull Study on Nurses' Representation in the Media Gets Re-examined

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A 20-year-old study examining how nurses are represented in the media is getting a fresh look from the George Washington University School of Nursing, thanks to support from Nurse.com by OnCourse Learning.

The Woodhull Study on Nurses and the Media, which first launched in 1997, will be presented at 9 a.m. ET May 8 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The presentation is available for streaming free with unlimited viewing.

"It is odd that nursing is one of the most trusted professions yet it does not receive as much attention in the media in general," said Maria Morales, MSN, RN, CPAN, OnCourse Learning's executive director for healthcare programs. "Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that as visible as nurses are in the everyday care of patients and with colleagues, there is so much that nurses do behind the scenes to help patients."

About the study

Nurse.com by OnCourse Learning provided financial support for the study. Some other organizations who provided support were the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Sigma Theta Tau International, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing and the American Organization of Nurse Executives.

The original study was replicated by the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at George Washington University's School of Nursing to gauge progress over the past 20 years. Journalists also were interviewed about using nurses as sources.

The revamped study also included an analysis of Twitter usage by the top 50 schools of nursing across the country.

The original study was a project launched by the late Nancy Woodhull, a founding editor at USA Today, and it was modeled after other media studies Woodhull had conducted.

To sign up for the online presentation, visit the GW School of Nursing signup page.

Nurse.com is the largest digital resource dedicated to registered nurses, providing news, employment opportunities, and continuing education programming through the publication and its complementary digital products including website, blogs, e-books and social media outlets. To learn more, visit Nurse.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

