Woodland Direct Expands Commitment to Professional Partners

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Direct is setting a new standard in the fireplace and outdoor living industry, empowering professionals with unparalleled resources and expertise to elevate their projects to the next level. The Firebrand Pro Network offers a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to support general contractors, landscapers, architects, and interior designers in delivering top-tier projects. With over 50 NFI certified experts , Woodland ensures that every professional has access to the best products and expert guidance needed to meet their clients' expectations.

The Firebrand Pro Network provides an array of exclusive benefits, including special pricing, priority support, and free 1-2 day shipping on thousands of in-stock items. Professionals can rely on Woodland's technical expertise, from selecting the right product for specific installations to navigating complex project requirements. This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made the company a trusted partner for over 700,000 customers, a standard it continues to uphold through its partnerships with pros.

To further enhance collaboration, Woodland is expanding its services to offer tailored solutions for various professional needs. Whether integrating custom fire features into a landscape design or ensuring safe and efficient installation in commercial spaces, the experts work closely with pros to deliver exceptional results. This partnership enables professionals to provide unique, high-end offerings that set them apart in the marketplace. As part of this commitment, Woodland Direct proudly unveiled their Pro Design Center , which had its grand opening in June, offering a dedicated space for pros to collaborate, innovate, and explore the latest in fire feature design.

"At Woodland Direct, we are committed to understanding the unique needs of every project, delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations, ensuring both safety and stunning results," said Jeremy Kline, Director of Sales and Service at Woodland Direct. "Our unique Design Center is specifically curated for professionals and their clients. Our goal is to partner with local experts to save them time and money, while helping their businesses grow."

The extensive product range, including exclusive models and custom options, ensures that professionals can find the perfect fire feature for any project. These durable and weather-resistant products are crafted from high-quality materials, providing long-term value and reliability. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains committed to supporting professionals in delivering superior outdoor living spaces.

For more information, please visit the Woodland Direct website at www.woodlanddirect.com or contact Mason Super at [email protected] or (877) 771-2925.

SOURCE Woodland Direct