Woodland Foods Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes to Propel Growth and Innovation

Woodland Foods

19 Oct, 2023, 11:03 ET

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Foods is pleased to announce a significant update regarding the company's leadership. We are delighted to introduce John Buckles, a seasoned industry expert with over 35 years of experience in the food, beverage, and consumer products sectors as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Woodland Foods. John's remarkable track record of success, coupled with his strategic vision, innovative mindset, and strong leadership acumen, positions him to lead Woodland Foods to new heights of achievement.

Aram Karapetian, will transition to the role of President, Business Development & Culture at Woodland Foods. In his new role, Aram will develop promising acquisition opportunities and strategic alliances for the company. His contributions over the past 19 years have played a pivotal role in driving our company's growth and success, and we look forward to his ongoing leadership and impact at Woodland Foods.

With John and Aram in their new roles, combined with our outstanding Executive Leadership Team, which includes Dan Kucera (Chief Financial Officer), Dawn Rasmussen (Chief Revenue Officer) and April Blackmore (Chief Operations Officer), we believe the company is primed to build upon our strengths and accelerate growth. We remain committed to driving value for our customers in the fast-paced and ever-evolving food and consumer products landscape.

About Woodland Foods:
Since its foundation in 1989, Woodland Foods has been a trusted source of culinary inspiration, deeply rooted in global flavor knowledge and exploration of specialty and dry ingredients. With an unparalleled passion for innovation, partnership with customers to craft custom solutions, responsible ingredient sourcing, flexible manufacturing capabilities, and delivery efficiency, Woodland Foods cultivates lasting partnerships through collaborative efforts that cater to the diverse needs of their foodservice, industrial and retail customers.

