Woodland Foods Announces Strategic Acquisition of Idan Foods

WAUKEGAN, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Foods ("Woodland") a provider of globally-sourced, plant-based ingredients based in Waukegan, IL, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Idan Foods ("Idan"), a provider of breadings and batters, coating systems, baking mixes, and seasonings based in Hawthorne, NJ. The Idan acquisition further positions Woodland as a critical, innovation-driven partner to customers across the foodservice and industrial channels, addressing the growing demand for outsourced product development.

With the acquisition of Idan, Woodland adds a range of additional finished product offerings to its expansive product portfolio, and further expands its customer base, end market diversification, and manufacturing scale and footprint. Woodland believes there are ample opportunities to pair Idan's breading capabilities with Woodland's culinary team and unique flavor profile development capabilities to help drive innovation and enable the combined business to bring more bespoke products to market. Idan is an important partner to both high-growth foodservice chains and industrial customers which both rely on Idan to help differentiate their protein offerings, and these relationships are anticipated to help Woodland further expand its foothold in these attractive channels. Woodland is also excited to leverage its fulsome sales team to drive topline growth in Idan's existing product portfolio.

John Buckles, CEO of Woodland Foods, stated, "Idan is a strategic add-on for Woodland. The inherent strengths of Idan, including their commitment to quality and partnership with key customers, is a great fit with Woodland's broad channel reach, culinary capabilities, and global sourcing approach. The entire Woodland team and I are pleased to welcome Giorgio and Idan and we are excited about how these new categories will create value for Woodland's customers." Giorgio Nadi, President of Idan Foods, added, "We at Idan are excited to join the Woodland team and look forward to accelerating our growth and continuing to partner with our current and new customers."

Woodland Foods, headquartered in Waukegan, IL, is a provider of plant-based specialty ingredients, including herbs, spices, mushrooms, rice, grains, chilies, nuts, seeds, and fruits. Woodland leverages a robust global procurement network, strong in-house culinary and R&D infrastructure, value-added processing, quality assurance, and unique packaging capabilities to sell into foodservice, industrial, retail, and e-commerce channels across North America.

Idan Foods, headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ, is a manufacturer and developer of breading and batters, coating systems, baking mixes, and seasonings. Idan has a strong portfolio of branded offerings and also offers custom solution development services for customers. Idan focuses strongly on high-quality products and customer service and is a key partner to high-growth foodservice operators, large established foodservice distributors, and innovative industrial customers.

