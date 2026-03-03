Woodland Mills Partners with Leatherman to Help Landowners Start Strong This Spring

The partnership introduces limited-edition co-branded multi-tools as part of Woodland Mills' spring initiative.

PORT PERRY, ON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Woodland Mills is taking a different approach to its spring program this year by partnering with Leatherman Tool Group, the Portland-based manufacturer of premium multi-tools and knives, to introduce limited-edition, co-branded multi-tools alongside its core equipment lineup.

Beginning March 3, customers who purchase qualifying Woodland Mills equipment — including portable sawmills, wood chippers, stump grinders, trailers, and log splitters — will receive a custom-branded Leatherman multi-tool as part of the company's seasonal "Start Strong" initiative. The program also includes free shipping sitewide during the promotional period.

Depending on the equipment selected, customers will receive one of three Leatherman models — the Wingman®, Wave® Plus, or ARC® — each featuring Woodland Mills branding.

The collaboration reflects shared values between the two companies. Both brands were founded by engineers who were dissatisfied with the tools available in their industries and set out to build something better.

"When we first connected with Leatherman, we saw a lot of similarities in how our companies started," said Josh Malcolm, co-founder of Woodland Mills. "Tim Leatherman built his first tool because he couldn't find one that worked the way he needed it to. Our story is similar — we built our first sawmill because affordable, dependable options didn't exist for landowners. That engineering mindset is something we respect."

That shared focus on practical design, durability, and real-world performance ultimately led to the partnership.

"Leatherman makes tools people actually carry and rely on," added Neil Bramley, co-founder of Woodland Mills. "If someone is investing in a sawmill, wood chipper, or trailer, we wanted to add something meaningful to that purchase — something they'll keep close and use for years."

For many landowners, spring marks the beginning of hands-on work: milling lumber, clearing land, hauling materials, and maintaining property. The "Start Strong" program is designed to support that momentum with dependable equipment and practical tools that complement the season ahead.

The limited-edition custom-branded multi-tools are available for a limited time while supplies last.

About Woodland Mills:

Woodland Mills is a leading manufacturer of innovative forestry and woodworking equipment. With a commitment to quality, durability, and technological advancement, Woodland Mills continues to provide solutions that improve efficiency and productivity for professionals and enthusiasts in the forestry and woodworking industries.

About Leatherman:

Founded in Portland, Oregon, Leatherman Tool Group is a leading manufacturer of high-quality multi-tools and knives. Leatherman products are built for durability, versatility, and everyday use in demanding environments.

More information about qualifying products and offer details can be found at woodlandmills.com.

