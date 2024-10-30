Woodland Tools Prevails in False Advertising Trial Against Competitor Fiskars

Federal Jury Finds Fiskars Engaged in Willful False Advertising

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Tools Co., maker of innovative gardening tools, secured a significant legal victory in the Western District of Wisconsin, where a jury concluded that Fiskars had engaged in willful false advertising for multiple different Fiskars products. The false advertising claims against Fiskars related to the company's statements about the cutting power of some of the brand's tools, and some of its statements that certain products were designed by Fiskars in the United States.

"Though our team at Woodland Tools did not initiate litigation with Fiskars, we are grateful to have prevailed on our counterclaims of false advertising," said Mike Kollman, President and Co-Founder of Woodland Tools. "Protecting consumers from misleading advertising is essential to maintaining trust in our industry, and we're pleased with the outcome, which supports transparency and fairness for everyone."

Prior to trial, all of Fiskars' claims against Woodland Tools were dismissed while Woodland Tools' false advertising counterclaims proceeded to trial.

Woodland Tools thanks its trial counsel, attorneys Eli Van Camp, Laura Davis, and Kai Hovden, and the team at DeWitt LLP.

Woodland Tools Co. produces innovative lawn and garden tools that are the perfect choice Anywhere There is Work To Be Done. With a unique approach to innovation, Woodland Tools Co. blends a lifetime of practical know how with modern insights and manufacturing techniques, to create products that are efficient, versatile, and tough. For more information, visit WoodlandTools.com.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN, Fiskars Finland Oy Ab and Fiskars Brands Inc. v. Woodland Tools, Case No. 3:22-CV-540-JDP, Docket No. 435 (Jury Verdict).

