WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2018, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTCQX: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 25, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.
Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company, through its holdings, provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.
Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-financial-services-company-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300638006.html
SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company
Share this article