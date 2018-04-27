Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 27, 2018, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTCQX: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 25, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2018.

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company, through its holdings, provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.