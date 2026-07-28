Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

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Woodlands Financial Services Company

Jul 28, 2026, 10:22 ET

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, 2026, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share on its common stock, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2026. 

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

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