Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2026, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock, payable on May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026.

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company