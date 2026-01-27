Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

News provided by

Woodlands Financial Services Company

Jan 27, 2026, 10:47 ET

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 26, 2026, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2026.

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties. 

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

On October 27, 2025, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of...
Woodlands Bank Announces Appointment of Jay B. Alexander as Chairman of the Board

Woodlands Bank Announces Appointment of Jay B. Alexander as Chairman of the Board

Effective September 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (the "Company") and Woodlands Bank (the "Bank") are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics