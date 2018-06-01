Woodlands, Texas Homeowners File Lawsuit Against Land Developer That Built Homes on Flood Plain

The plaintiffs have alleged the defendants committed negligence, gross negligence, and multiple Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act violations. Compensation demanded would pay for home repairs, personal property replacement, and noneconomic damages, such as pain, suffering, and undue hardship experienced due to the situation.

Within the lawsuit, a history of flooding in the area, often caused by the nearby Spring Creek overflowing, is noted. The last 40 years include at least five flooding events where the Timarron Park neighborhood was constructed. There is further evidence to suggest the defendants did not consider recent geographic data to determine the elevation of the neighborhood. If reliable information had been used, then it is argued the defendants would have known the chosen elevation was inadequate and put the properties at serious risk of flooding.

