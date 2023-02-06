Woodlands Water Agency: Erich Peterson Appointed as New General Manager

Veteran engineer, MUD manager to succeed retiring 29-year GM James M. Stinson

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodlands Water Agency (WWA) Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Erich Peterson, P.E. to replace James M. Stinson, P.E. as the agency's next general manager.

Mr. Peterson began his employment with Woodlands Water today after WWA trustees approved an employment agreement with him on Jan. 11, 2023. Mr. Stinson, who plans to retire after 29 years as general manager of the agency, will remain with Woodlands Water for several months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

With more than 22 years of civil engineering and management experience in the water, wastewater and drainage industry, Mr. Peterson worked at Jones|Carter, a civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm, from 1999 to 2021. While there, he directed the Water Districts Team which managed municipal utility districts in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and College Station metro areas. He holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering from Texas A&M University and is a licensed professional engineer in the state of Texas.

Bob Lux, President of Woodlands Water Board of Trustees, said, "We look forward to seeing Erich build on Jim Stinson's successes as general manager. Erich's extensive experience managing the daily operations of water districts, his in-depth understanding of water infrastructure, and his strategic planning and leadership skills position Woodlands Water for continued excellence going forward."

About The Woodlands Water Agency

Woodlands Water is the central management agency for the 10 Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) that currently serve The Woodlands in Montgomery County. The services we provide are water distribution, wastewater collection, storm drainage and tax collection services. The principal objective of Woodlands Water is to provide the MUDs we serve with professional, reliable and quality services consistent with fiscal responsibility. We are also committed to improving our efficiency and effectiveness at maintaining the utility infrastructure and enhancing communication with our customers. More information is available at woodlandswater.org.

CONTACT: Erin Powers, Powers MediaWorks LLC, for The Woodlands Water Agency, 281.703.6000, [email protected].

SOURCE The Woodlands Water Agency