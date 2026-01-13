WoodmenLife Receives Forbes 2026 America's Best Insurance Companies Ranking As Voted By Real Policyholders

WoodmenLife earns one of only 93 highly coveted positions, out of 3,100 eligible candidates across the U.S.

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodmenLife , a leading provider of life insurance and retirement-planning products, has received the Forbes 2026 America's Best Insurance Companies ranking, earning national recognition for its customer satisfaction, loyalty, and service excellence in the life insurance industry. Furthermore, WoodmenLife was ranked number one nationwide in the permanent life insurance category, by consumers across the U.S. as they recognize the exceptional value of the company's lifelong, member-focused protection plans, including:

Members discuss the benefits of having a WoodmenLife policy. Speed Speed WoodmenLife earns Forbes Four-Year Champion Badge.

Whole Life Insurance : Permanent insurance that will cover you throughout your life and can build cash value over time.





: Permanent insurance that will cover you throughout your life and can build cash value over time. Universal Life Insurance: Permanent insurance that allows you to pay amounts higher than your set premium to potentially increase your cash value.

Because of the company's unwavering commitment to its members and long-standing dedication to service excellence, WoodmenLife has now solidified the America's Best Insurance Companies ranking for multiple years, earning them the Forbes Four-Year Champion Badge.

Forbes, in partnership with market research firm Statista, surveyed more than 18,000 policyholders across the United States. Respondents rated their insurers based on key factors such as customer service, agent expertise, cost, transparency, digital services, and claims handling. Out of more than 3,100 eligible U.S. insurance companies, WoodmenLife was selected for one of the 93 honorary positions as voted by real policyholders, landing the number one spot in the permanent life insurance category.

"Being ranked on Forbes' 2026 list of America's Best Insurance Companies is a testament to the enduring value of trust, compassion, and financial strength that WoodmenLife delivers to its members," said Denise McCauley, President & CEO of WoodmenLife.

"Our continued recognition by Forbes validates our commitment to not only provide trusted life insurance policies, but also peace of mind, a sense of belonging, and a promise to always put our members first."

McCauley added, "We're honored that Forbes has recognized us for doing what we've always done, and that's being there for families when they need us most. Every claim we handle represents someone's legacy, and we take the responsibility of each of these stories very seriously."

A Trusted Name in a Fluctuating Economy

With the past several years being defined by financial volatility and rising costs, WoodmenLife stayed the course and maintained financial resiliency, even amid changing markets and national uncertainty. As many insurers faced what industry experts called a "double bind" — inflation and complications in risk pricing — WoodmenLife continued to build trust through stability, purpose, and integrity.

Built to Serve Members

As a fraternal organization, WoodmenLife uses a unique business model that combines financial services with a mission of community support and engagement for members. Unlike traditional insurance companies, they are not-for-profit, and members share a common bond of family, community, and country. Furthermore, they invest what would be profits to support local communities and give back to others.

This member-first approach ensures WoodmenLife is celebrated not only for delivering financial security, but also for its far-reaching efforts in supporting First Responders, Veterans, hardworking families, and communities across the nation.

To learn more about WoodmenLife and its life insurance and retirement planning products, please visit https://www.woodmenlife.org/ .

About WoodmenLife

For more than 135 years, WoodmenLife has been dedicated to helping hardworking Americans secure their family's futures and leave a lasting legacy. As a leading provider of life insurance and retirement planning products with more than $11 billion in total assets, WoodmenLife is committed to providing financial stability and peace of mind. Our commitment extends beyond financial products; we donate time, money, and resources to help strengthen communities from the ground up. Please visit www.woodmenlife.org today to learn more about how we work to build lasting legacies that benefit families, neighbors, and towns for generations to come.

