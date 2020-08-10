Woodpecker Document Automation Doubles Down On External Questionnaires

Woodpecker's new feature set automates the entire document preparation process from data capture to document generation. With the click of a button, questionnaires are automatically generated from the fields within selected Woodpecker templates. When a questionnaire is completed and submitted, the associated Woodpecker templates are automatically populated and final documents are emailed directly to the questionnaire creator.

"Woodpecker's shareable questionnaires represent the company's first step towards empowering our customers to extend their smart-templates beyond Microsoft Word," says Alex Melehy, Founder and CEO of Woodpecker. "They also lay the critical groundwork for our upcoming attorney-led legal marketplace later in the year."

Coupling the data capturing process with the document generation process eliminates non-productive and duplicate efforts, freeing up significant time and resources that can be redirected to more valuable and complex cognitive work.

"Our customers tell us how the new questionnaires have been 'game-changers' for their practices and how the technology has significantly amplified their firm's operational efficiencies," Melehy continued. "Customers are working much faster, with fewer errors, and spending a fraction of the time they used to spend manually drafting documents."

Web-based forms also simplify internal workflows and reduce friction across teams. Team members and colleagues can populate Woodpecker templates without needing access to either Woodpecker or Microsoft Word. Because Woodpecker documents always remain editable DOCX files, all of the text, including variable data, can be edited during the review process.

Woodpecker questionnaires are included with any Woodpecker plan at no cost. For more information on Woodpecker questionnaires, visit woodpeckerweb.com/product/questionnaires.

About Woodpecker: Woodpecker was founded in 2017 to make robust document automation more intuitive and more accessible to solo practitioners and small law firms. As a Word Add-In, Woodpecker meets lawyers where they already work, requires no coding knowledge, and is compatible with Mac, PC, and Word Online.



Woodpecker has been named Zapier's Best Free Add-in for Word and most recently, Woodpecker was voted as one of the top three technologies in the new technology category at ABA TECHSHOW 2020.

Media Contact:

Helen Coyne

Director of Marketing | Woodpecker

[email protected]

SOURCE Woodpecker

