Woodrow Launches AI Agent for Enterprise Finance and Operations Teams

AI agents have earned their place in Sales and Engineering, but Finance requires more accuracy. Woodrow delivers.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodrow AI today announced its public launch, introducing an AI agent purpose-built for enterprise finance and operations teams. Unlike Sales and Engineering—where AI agents are now standard—Finance has unique requirements: no room for error, full audit trails, and work that spans multiple disconnected systems. Woodrow handles that complexity, taking on high-volume repetitive work in AP/AR, reconciliations, payroll validation, and more, with complete transparency and human oversight.

Your finance team's most capable new colleague: Woodrow is an AI agent built for enterprise finance teams. It handles high-volume operational work accurately and at scale, so your people can focus on what moves the business forward. Speed Speed

"What Claude Code did for engineering teams, Woodrow is here to do for enterprise finance—and the opportunity is large," said Sidharth Kakkar, Founder of Woodrow. "Finance teams are running detailed, manual processes at growing volume and constantly hiring to keep pace. The tasks are repetitive, cross-system, and relentless. Woodrow takes that work off your team's plate with the audit trails and controls that make delegation safe."

Woodrow is backed by First Round Capital, Pelion Venture Partners, Kapor Capital, Forum Ventures, and Fresco.

"Finance leaders have been waiting for AI that meets their standards," said Todd Jackson, Partner at First Round. "Until now, the underlying models weren't strong enough to build trustworthy agents for high-volume work across systems...but that's changed. Today's models can reason through workflows, handle more context, and reliably call the right tools. The market is ready, the need is urgent, and Woodrow is built with the rigor to deliver. The Woodrow team has created an AI agent that is accurate, auditable, and capable of handling real operational complexity."

"Too often, finance teams are last to get the tools they deserve," said Tyler Hogge, Partner at Pelion. "AI has finally matured enough to fulfill the requirements of enterprise finance operations, and Woodrow is well positioned to define the category."

Spectrio, an early Woodrow design partner, has deployed the AI agent for A/R inbox automation.

"Accuracy is non-negotiable in finance, and Woodrow is built accordingly," said Jonathan Ehrhart, Chief Financial Officer at Spectrio, a digital signage company. "When we saw what the team was building with Woodrow, we jumped at the opportunity to get involved early. We were live on our first workflow within weeks and have saved 100 hours/month on A/R operations. For a team keeping pace with a rapidly growing business, Woodrow is exactly what we needed."

Woodrow is available today. Teams can start with a single workflow and expand as value is proven. Security documentation, including SOC 2 Type II reports, is available in the Woodrow Trust Center.

About Woodrow



Woodrow is an AI agent for finance and operations, built with the accuracy and controls enterprise teams demand. With expert-level finance and accounting knowledge at its core, Woodrow follows defined guidelines to take on repetitive operational work across systems. Woodrow can log into your tools, pull data, read files, reconcile information, detect errors, send emails, update records, and move a process forward from start to finish—with full audit trails and enterprise-grade security at every step. Explore how Woodrow fits into your workflows at woodrow.ai.

SOURCE Woodrow AI