Woodruff Sawyer Adds Six, Expanding Portland Office Influence and Expertise

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest insurance brokerages in the US, today announced six new hires for the firm's Portland office. The six include Ronan Eggleston, Senior VP, Management Liability; Jeff Friesen, Senior VP, Property and Casualty; and Dan Schaller, Senior VP for the firm's Property and Casualty Practice. Eggleston, Friesen and Schaller are joined by Client Managers Cindy Jarrett, Megan Douglas, and Sandra Suter.

Eggleston, Friesen, and Schaller have extensive backgrounds in manufacturing, technology, construction and financial institutions, adding to Woodruff Sawyer's already robust industry presence. And with 30 plus years of experience in the Pacific Northwest, the team brings strong long-term relationships within the CFO and risk management community and a deep understanding of the work that's been done in the region with regards to risk and insurance.

According to Eggleston, "Woodruff Sawyer's "client-first" approach is completely in line with our personal values, and it's a perfect fit with the business we want to do." Schaller added "Our team has been working together for years, and is well known within the Portland underwriting community so it was vital to go to Woodruff Sawyer together and maintain continuity for our clients. "

Woodruff Sawyer SVP and NW Practice Leader Brett Bauer says, "Nobody else in town has the firepower and knowledge in these areas like we do. The addition of Dan, Jeff, Ronan, and their team expands our presence, resources, and solutions for our clients in Oregon and southwest Washington. Their expertise is a huge compliment for Woodruff Sawyer."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com .

