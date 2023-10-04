Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Walker Newell Vice President, Regulation and Securities Litigation Attorney

News provided by

Woodruff Sawyer

04 Oct, 2023, 10:35 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Walker Newell has joined the firm as Vice President, Regulation and Securities Litigation Attorney for the Management Liability practice. With more than a decade of experience leading high-stakes litigation and investigations as a lawyer in defense, regulatory enforcement, and in-house roles, Walker brings Woodruff Sawyer clients a nuanced and business-focused perspective on corporate and individual liability.

Continue Reading
Walker Newell, Vice President, Regulation and Securities Litigation Attorney
Walker Newell, Vice President, Regulation and Securities Litigation Attorney

Walker previously served as Senior Counsel in the SEC's Division of Enforcement in San Francisco, where he led high-profile government investigations and litigation. Walker also has years of experience advising and defending public and private companies, board members, founders, and senior executives as outside counsel with Cooley and Wilson Sonsini and as in-house counsel with Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD). Walker has significant experience in litigation and investigations focused on investment advisers, broker-dealers, cryptocurrency companies, and privacy and cybersecurity issues.

Walker says, "From my experience, I know that well-tailored insurance is critical to individual and company outcomes in securities disputes. Woodruff Sawyer represents many of the most innovative companies in the world and has an exceptional Management Liability team. I'm excited to leverage my background in litigation and government investigations to help our clients manage complex risks."

Priya Huskins, Senior Vice President, Management Liability adds, "Walker's expertise perfectly complements our Management Liability team, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside him as we guide clients in their risk mitigation efforts. I am confident his counsel will provide immense value to our clients." 

Seth Pfalzer, Senior Vice President, Management Liability Practice Leader comments, "We welcome Walker and the wealth of experience and knowledge he brings to our team. Clients stand to gain significantly from his legal expertise when formulating effective risk mitigation strategies."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer

Also from this source

Woodruff Sawyer's 11th Annual D&O Looking Ahead Guide Predicts Soft Market Will Extend Into 2024

Woodruff Sawyer's Mid-Year Databox Report: Security Class Action Lawsuits Steady, Settlements Way UP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.