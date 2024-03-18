Woodruff Sawyer Arrives in New York - Expanding East Coast Presence

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the United States, today announced the firm is expanding their East Coast footprint with the addition of six members formerly with Acrisure's Construction and Commercial Risk Practice. The new team will open Woodruff Sawyer's first office in New York.

Bringing together over 100 years of combined experience, the new team— Matthew Kelly, Robert Trager, Bob Kempner, Chris Iovino, Eric Wagner, and Michael Rella —brings diverse backgrounds in construction, bonding, and surety to further strengthen Woodruff Sawyer's established industry presence. Additionally, this team holds valuable, longstanding connections within the construction and risk management community, coupled with a deep understanding of the region's risk and insurance requirements.

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer, comments, "We are excited to bring exceptional local talent on board as we advance our growth strategy throughout the United States. New York is a distinctive construction market, presenting unique challenges that demand in-depth knowledge of the local landscape. The resilience and expertise of this team are integral to our expansion efforts, particularly in navigating the complexities of this dynamic market."

As the New York Market Growth Leader, Matthew Kelly will play a pivotal role in advancing Woodruff Sawyer's growth in the region. He says, "I'm thrilled to play such a vital part in building our presence in New York, and I look forward to implementing innovative business strategies, forging key partnerships, and collaborating closely with my team. This journey marks an exciting chapter, and I am dedicated to the growth and prosperity of Woodruff Sawyer in the vibrant landscape of New York."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer