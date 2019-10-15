Woodruff Sawyer Expands Seattle Office Healthcare And Employee Benefits Practices

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest insurance brokerages in the US, today announced 3 new hires for the firm's Seattle office. Jeff Colby joins as VP, Employee Benefits; Mike Reph as VP, P&C Producer, Healthcare; and Walter Winter, VP, Producer, Employee Benefits. The addition of Colby, Reph, and Winter represents Woodruff Sawyer's ongoing investment in the Seattle market and an extension of the firm's healthcare and employee benefits expertise.

Jeff Colby leverages his industry experience to help his clients find the right combination of benefits solutions to impact healthcare costs and employee health. Mike Reph adds years of skill and knowledge in healthcare professional liability and specializes in Senior Living. Walt Winter, with his expertise in alternative funding, PBM audits and high-value networks will help clients navigate employee benefit decisions.

Woodruff Sawyer SVP and NW Practice Leader Brett Bauer comments, "The addition of Mike, Jeff, and Walt build upon Woodruff Sawyer's long history in the Seattle area. They are a part of the community and with their long-standing ties to the region, and in-depth knowledge of the Seattle marketplace we're excited to have them on-board as we continue to expand our local expertise."

Kathy Prosser, Woodruff Sawyer's National Benefits Practice Leader adds, "We're thrilled to have the expertise and industry insights Mike, Jeff and Walt bring to our Employee Benefits and Healthcare practices. Their understanding of the Seattle landscape provides our clients with exactly the type of judgment and intelligence they're accustomed to, and is yet another example of Woodruff Sawyer's continued commitment to the Pacific Northwest."

