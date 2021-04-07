Woodruff Sawyer Hosts the Only SPAC Event You Need to Attend
Join industry leaders James Ryans from Social Capital, PropTech's Tom Hennessy, Doug Ellenoff and more on April 13th from 1-3PM ET
Apr 07, 2021, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the SPAC Spring 2021 Update on April 13th from 1PM - 3PM ET. Focusing on both SPAC IPOs and De-SPAC transactions, this webinar will cover market trends, litigation, and advice for De-SPAC success from such SPAC leaders as James Ryan of Social Capital, PropTech President Tom Hennessy, Doug Ellenoff of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and experts from JP Morgan, Skadden and Wactell.
"As a leader in SPAC transactions, Woodruff Sawyer has worked tirelessly with our clients, on both SPAC IPOs and De-SPAC transactions, to advise on a surprisingly dynamic market variable, the high cost of D&O insurance," says Priya Huskins, Senior Vice President, Management Liability for Woodruff Sawyer. "Three months in and 2021 is already a bigger year for SPACs than 2020 was. This is the ideal time to convene this leading group of experts to share our knowledge and expertise in the SPAC and De-SPAC process."
1. Panel 1 - Serial SPACing & Other Developments featuring Woodruff Sawyer's Dan Berry, Skadden's Gregg Noel and PropTech Investment's Thomas Hennessey
- The serial SPACer phenomenon
- What's changed in the past year in SPACs?
- How has the litigation environment and the cost of insurance changed in the past year?
2. "State of the Market" featuring Joe Winters and Albert Wong of JP Morgan Chase
- JP Morgan provides a timely update on what they're seeing in the market
3. Panel 2 - De-SPACing, Diligence & Keys to Post-Close Success featuring James Ryans of Virgin Galactic/Social Capital and Raaj Narayan of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz:
- Deal dynamics given the increasing supply of SPAC capital
- The latest on pre-close diligence
- How deal litigation is evolving
- Setting up your deal for post-close success
4. Fireside Chat featuring Doug Ellenoff of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP
- We'll get Doug's perspective on where the industry has been and where it's going
Event sponsors include J.P. Morgan, Skadden, DFIN, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Nasdaq, Proptech Investment, Social Capital and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP.
About Woodruff Sawyer
As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.
