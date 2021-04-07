Woodruff Sawyer Hosts the Only SPAC Event You Need to Attend

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer , one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the SPAC Spring 2021 Update on April 13th from 1PM - 3PM ET. Focusing on both SPAC IPOs and De-SPAC transactions, this webinar will cover market trends, litigation, and advice for De-SPAC success from such SPAC leaders as James Ryan of Social Capital, PropTech President Tom Hennessy, Doug Ellenoff of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole and experts from JP Morgan, Skadden and Wactell.

"As a leader in SPAC transactions, Woodruff Sawyer has worked tirelessly with our clients, on both SPAC IPOs and De-SPAC transactions, to advise on a surprisingly dynamic market variable, the high cost of D&O insurance," says Priya Huskins, Senior Vice President, Management Liability for Woodruff Sawyer. "Three months in and 2021 is already a bigger year for SPACs than 2020 was. This is the ideal time to convene this leading group of experts to share our knowledge and expertise in the SPAC and De-SPAC process."