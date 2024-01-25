Woodruff Sawyer Names Alex Pazooki Northern California Regional Growth Leader

News provided by

Woodruff Sawyer

25 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today Alex Pazooki has been appointed the firm's new Regional Growth Leader for Northern California (NorCal), where he will lead the region's growth. Previously, Alex served as Western Zone Leader, Business Development for Coalition. 

Continue Reading
Alex Pazooki, Regional Growth Leader for Northern California
Alex Pazooki, Regional Growth Leader for Northern California

Alex's leadership and expertise will be vital to Woodruff Sawyer's NorCal expansion. Initially focusing on the daily operations of the sales team, he will leverage data analytics for a strategic client approach. He will spearhead the development of new innovative business strategies, cultivate market growth through strategic partnerships, streamline sales processes, and galvanize teams to surpass their objectives. His dedication extends to both internal teams and clients, mirroring a vision that places people at the forefront, emphasizing human-centric approaches across all facets of our operations.

Alex shares, "Woodruff Sawyer not only has a reputation for marketplace expertise but also fosters a culture that attracts top talent and thrives on solving complex challenges with sophisticated solutions. I am looking forward to working with the team, understanding their strategies with clients, leveraging data to enhance their approach, and offering a long-term perspective on account management. I am eager to absorb insights from the team, learn from their expertise and contribute collaboratively to our success."

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer, comments, "Alex's appointment as Regional Growth Leader brings an entrepreneurial approach, innovative thinking, and strategic acumen evident from his tenure at Coalition. His adaptability to meet market conditions while prioritizing client needs aligns perfectly with the requirements of this role and Woodruff Sawyer's 'People-First' focus and I look forward to working closely with him."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact
press@woodruffsawyer.com

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer

Also from this source

Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Melissa Schellinkhout Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader

Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Melissa Schellinkhout Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader

Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today Melissa Schellinkhout has been appointed the firm's...
Woodruff Sawyer's 2024 Cyber Looking Ahead Guide: Cyber Premiums in Decline, Ransomware is Back, and the SEC Lays the Hammer Down

Woodruff Sawyer's 2024 Cyber Looking Ahead Guide: Cyber Premiums in Decline, Ransomware is Back, and the SEC Lays the Hammer Down

Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2024 Cyber Looking Ahead Guide....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.