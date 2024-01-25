Woodruff Sawyer Names Alex Pazooki Northern California Regional Growth Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today Alex Pazooki has been appointed the firm's new Regional Growth Leader for Northern California (NorCal), where he will lead the region's growth. Previously, Alex served as Western Zone Leader, Business Development for Coalition.

Alex Pazooki, Regional Growth Leader for Northern California

Alex's leadership and expertise will be vital to Woodruff Sawyer's NorCal expansion. Initially focusing on the daily operations of the sales team, he will leverage data analytics for a strategic client approach. He will spearhead the development of new innovative business strategies, cultivate market growth through strategic partnerships, streamline sales processes, and galvanize teams to surpass their objectives. His dedication extends to both internal teams and clients, mirroring a vision that places people at the forefront, emphasizing human-centric approaches across all facets of our operations.

Alex shares, "Woodruff Sawyer not only has a reputation for marketplace expertise but also fosters a culture that attracts top talent and thrives on solving complex challenges with sophisticated solutions. I am looking forward to working with the team, understanding their strategies with clients, leveraging data to enhance their approach, and offering a long-term perspective on account management. I am eager to absorb insights from the team, learn from their expertise and contribute collaboratively to our success."

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer, comments, "Alex's appointment as Regional Growth Leader brings an entrepreneurial approach, innovative thinking, and strategic acumen evident from his tenure at Coalition. His adaptability to meet market conditions while prioritizing client needs aligns perfectly with the requirements of this role and Woodruff Sawyer's 'People-First' focus and I look forward to working closely with him."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Media Contact

press@woodruffsawyer.com

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer