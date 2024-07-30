Woodruff Sawyer Strengthens California Presence with New Team of Agriculture, Ranching, and Dairy Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the United States, today announced the firm is establishing their Central Valley presence with the addition of four producers formerly with Andreini & Company. The new team will open an office in Modesto, CA focusing on the Central Valley's agriculture, ranching, and dairy industries.

The new team—Michael Brunn, Rick Moen, Serafim Fontes, and April Kobayashi—significantly strengthens Woodruff Sawyer's industry presence in this vertical. Their valuable longstanding connections within the agriculture and risk management community, combined with a deep understanding of the region's risk and insurance requirements, are invaluable assets to the company's expansion efforts.

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer, remarks, "This investment underscores our dedication to growth as we expand across into new markets. The Central Valley is a unique agricultural market with its own set of challenges that demand deep local expertise. This team, led by Mike Brunn, brings years of key experience and knowledge about the market."

Mike Brunn, Vice President, Property & Casualty, adds "We joined Woodruff Sawyer for the autonomy and resources that comes from working for an independent broker. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions for our clients."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

