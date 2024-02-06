Woods® Announces New Batwing® BW15 Flex-wing Cutter, Rated No. 1 in Cut Quality

Redesigned and improved mower to debut at 2024 National Farm Machinery Show

OREGON, Ill., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woods Equipment will debut the new Batwing® BW15 series, a redesigned and improved flex-wing rotary cutter line, at National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., Feb. 14-17, 2024. Attendees who visit Woods' booth #8226 will receive a 10 percent discount off list price on all orders placed during the show.

The new 15-series Batwing demonstrates Woods' commitment to continuous improvement based on listening to customers, who have consistently ranked cut quality as a top priority. In a blind study of major category brands, owners/operators nationwide rated the Batwing BW15 series as No. 1 for cut quality.

The 15-foot Batwing is available in two models: the BW15.52 for 45-200 horsepower tractors, and the extra-heavy duty BW15.72, for 65-300 horsepower tractors.

The new Batwing features:

Best-in-Class Cut Quality : Level Lock ™ Technology keeps the wings level across rugged terrain and doesn't require re-leveling while a 13" cutting deck with high-lift blades gives a cleaner cut.

: Level Lock Technology keeps the wings level across rugged terrain and doesn't require re-leveling while a 13" cutting deck with high-lift blades gives a cleaner cut. Easy Maintenance : The exclusive, upgraded shimless EZ-Change ™ blade system allows blade changes with only a ¾" wrench. Additionally, the BW15 series includes aligned grease points, magnetic wing driveline shields and a metal thumbscrew dipstick.

: The exclusive, upgraded shimless EZ-Change blade system allows blade changes with only a ¾" wrench. Additionally, the BW15 series includes aligned grease points, magnetic wing driveline shields and a metal thumbscrew dipstick. Easy Connection to the Tractor : The SmartLift ™ system does the heavy lifting by holding the 80 lb. driveline while users are attaching to the tractor PTO shaft.

: The SmartLift system does the heavy lifting by holding the 80 lb. driveline while users are attaching to the tractor PTO shaft. Woods Cut Above™ Warranty: The BW15 series comes with the industry's best warranty -- 10 years on the gear box including parts and labor.

The new 15-series Batwing is available through authorized Woods dealers. Find a dealer and learn more about the Woods Batwing on woodsequipment.com.

About Woods Equipment

For over 75 years, Woods has manufactured innovative, high-quality precision cutting and agricultural tractor attachments that give users an edge in tackling outdoor challenges. Since its founders invented the first tractor-mounted rotary cutter, the company has continuously improved and rigorously tested its equipment to ensure it delivers ideal performance under the toughest conditions. Woods equipment is available in North America through a network of agricultural and landscape dealers. Woods, a brand of Oregon Tool's Farm, Ranch and Agriculture Division, proudly manufactures its products in Oregon, IL. Learn more at www.woodsequipment.com.

