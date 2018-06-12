'Woods Cross Check' is Currently Available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available, Woods Cross Check (WCC) is an app designed by Roy Fonza, a full-time Firefighter and Paramedic of 28-years. His close relationship with his Aunt Chris drove him to design this app. They always had weekly check-ins, at the same time, same day every week. Roy was constantly worried about the other 6 days, but didn't want to make his Aunt feel as though she was a burden to him. Upon speaking with his Aunt Chris, she voiced the same feelings. So Roy came up with an easy and fast way for people to check in and wanted to share his idea with others who may be in a similar position.

Who hasn't worried about a friend or family member? Elderly relatives, your son or daughter, a domestic abuse victim, people with special needs. What if a simple app could allow you to check in or check on someone you care for? Even better - what if the design was easy to view and as easy as pressing ONE button? AND what if check-ins could be scheduled and send alerts to your phone? Woods Cross Check is THAT APP!

"Using Woods Crosscheck allows me to rest easier knowing that everyone I love is safe," says Beth Burnett, a friend of the app creator. "I created this app out of a need to provide peace of mind," says the creator. With the push of a button, send a loved one a notification. They will be prompted to respond that they are safe. There are many uses for this technology and the app will evolve with new uses as time goes on.

Schedule an automatic check in that sends notifications for both parties and logs if they are ok or not ok.

Call functionality that enables users to call directly who is checking on them with a push of a button.

Easy to read icons and text.

Check in with anyone, anywhere in the world.

Visit http://www.woodscrosscheckapp.com/ for further information about the app and enjoy screenshots and videos of the app.

The Woods Cross Check application was developed by The Appineers, a leading mobile app design and development agency established in 2017, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

