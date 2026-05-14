Woods Rogers Launches in the Northern Virginia Market with Three Experienced Attorneys

TYSONS, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woods Rogers today announces its expansion into Northern Virginia, a strategic move driven by client demand and continued regional growth. The office will be led by Neal Seth, who joins as a Principal and Tysons Office Managing Partner, alongside James A. Kelley and Mary Sylvia, both Of Counsel. The opening builds on Woods Rogers' existing presence across five offices in Virginia and reflects its commitment to expanding in ways that align with client needs.

Neal Seth joins Woods Rogers as Tysons Office Managing Partner and Principal Dan Summerlin is President of Woods Rogers

"We have found that physical presence is increasingly important to our clients, particularly in service areas such as intellectual property, government contracting, and regulatory compliance," said Dan Summerlin, President of Woods Rogers. "Expanding into Northern Virginia, we hope to attract high-caliber talent seeking a highly collaborative, mid-sized platform. We are pleased to welcome Neal, Jim, and Mary to our team."

Woods Rogers opens in temporary offices at Greensboro Station, while it searches for a permanent space in Tysons.

"This was a chance to build something from the ground up, and to do so with a firm I have respected for years," said Neal. "The market has created a real opening for mid-sized firms: sophisticated work that the largest firms have either priced themselves out of or deprioritized. Woods Rogers is ideally suited to address that gap, and it is exactly what my clients need. I am excited to work alongside Mary and Jim to establish the firm's presence in Northern Virginia."

Neal Seth

Neal joins as a member of Woods Rogers' Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group and Intellectual Property Team. He guides clients through high-stakes patent disputes, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. In addition to litigation, he advises on patent strategy, prosecution, and portfolio management. He also has a wide range of FDA regulatory experience, typically in connection with Hatch-Waxman litigation.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his law degree from The George Washington University Law School.

Mary Sylvia

Mary joins Woods Rogers' Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group and Intellectual Property Team. She counsels clients on biotechnology and pharmaceutical patent law, bringing over three decades of combined scientific and legal experience to her practice. Trained as a molecular virologist, she advises on complex IP strategy across both patent prosecution and high-stakes litigation, particularly in cutting-edge life sciences sectors.

Mary earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master's degree from the University of South Florida, and her law degree from American University Washington College of Law.

James A. Kelley

Jim is a seasoned advisor to government contractors and maritime companies, bringing more than 45 years of experience in high-stakes contracts, claims, and investigations. He focuses on complex government contracts, maritime law, and ship construction and repair, with a particular depth in advising clients across the defense, transportation, and marine industries. Earlier in his career, he served as Assistant Counsel with the Military Sealift Command in the U.S. Department of the Navy.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon College and his law degree from the Delaware Law School.

Woods Rogers is a Virginia-based law firm delivering uncommon service and solutions. More than 135 attorneys collaborate across disciplines to provide business-focused legal advice to a diverse range of clients, from individuals to large corporations. With outstanding talent, strong relationships, and an exceptional culture, Woods Rogers is redefining the legal experience for clients. Learn more at woodsrogers.com or @woodsrogers on LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Kristen Chatterton

Woods Rogers

[email protected]

(804) 237-8812

SOURCE Woods Rogers