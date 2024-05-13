Woods Rogers Rolls Out New Brand Identity and Client-Focused Website Following Merger Success

ROANOKE, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woods Rogers, a prominent midsize law firm in Virginia serving clients nationwide, announces the launch of its mission-driven brand and client-focused website. The new identity follows the successful 2022 merger between two historic Virginia firms, Woods Rogers and Vandeventer Black, which created a regional market leader with more than 135 lawyers and a total workforce of more than 250 professionals. A key element of today's announcement is a shorter, client-friendly brand name, Woods Rogers, and a fresh visual identity inspired by its "uncommon" capabilities, service, and culture.

"We are excited to redefine the legal experience for our clients and position the firm for the future," said Dan Summerlin, President of Woods Rogers. "Following the merger, members of the new firm came together to chart a course for our combined future. This allowed us to reflect on the two firms' legacies and bring out the best of their collective traditions while looking toward the future. As we approach our second anniversary, we celebrate our shared identity and vision."

With more than 268 combined years of experience providing top-tier legal representation across practices and industries, Woods Rogers is poised to elevate its brand presence. The rebranding is anchored by updated brand messaging encapsulating six defining principles focused on "uncommon" capabilities, service, and culture.

"From the beginning, we saw a need to meet our clients' shifting legal needs and realities. We are not another merged firm trying to carve space for ourselves in the legal landscape – we are a new leader in the market," added Summerlin. "This rebranding marks an exciting chapter in our journey to evolve and adapt to the needs of our clients."

Woods Rogers' creative partners Contrast & Co. and Firmseek were integral to visually bringing the new brand to life. Wood Rogers' talented team of creative professionals led the rebranding initiative, completed over nine months.

Woods Rogers is a Virginia-based law firm delivering uncommon service and solutions. More than 135 attorneys collaborate across disciplines to provide business-focused legal advice to a diverse range of clients, from individuals to large corporations. With outstanding talent, strong relationships, and an exceptional culture, Woods Rogers is redefining the legal experience for clients. Learn more at woodsrogers.com or @woodsrogers on LinkedIn.

