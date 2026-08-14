Woodsboro Bank Announces Appointment of Brian Ropp as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Community Banking Leader Joins Executive Team to Support Strategic Growth and Financial Strength

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodsboro Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Ropp as Chief Financial Officer. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in banking, capital markets, financial strategy, and executive leadership, Ropp will oversee the bank's financial operations and help guide its long-term growth and strategic initiatives. Ropp will succeed current CFO, Patty Muldoon, who will transition into a Senior Advisor role with the bank

Brian Ropp

Ropp most recently served as Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group at KBRA (Kroll Bond Rating Agency), where he helped lead the credit analysis of U.S. community banks ranging from $2 billion to $70 billion in assets. In that role, he oversaw ratings coverage for more than 150 financial institutions and provided forward-looking insights on industry trends and performance. Prior to KBRA, Ropp served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of a Maryland community bank, where he was responsible for financial strategy, capital planning, investor relations, and balance sheet management during a period of significant growth and organizational transformation. Earlier in his career, he spent approximately 15 years with T. Rowe Price as a Vice President and Credit Analyst specializing in U.S. financial institutions.

"Brian's depth of financial expertise, leadership experience, and understanding of community banking make him an exceptional addition to our executive team," said Rich Ohnmacht, President and CEO of Woodsboro Bank. "His background working with community banks across the country, coupled with his leadership experience right here in Maryland, makes him uniquely positioned to help guide our future. As we continue to invest in our customers, communities, and long-term growth, we're excited to welcome Brian to our team."

Ropp holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business & Finance from Mount Saint Mary's University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Maryland.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Ropp has a long history of civic leadership throughout Frederick County. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Frederick, currently serves as Assistant Governor for Rotary District 7620, and is actively involved with several nonprofit and educational organizations in the region.

"I'm truly honored to join Woodsboro Bank, where the commitment to community and exceptional customer service is at the core of everything we do," said Ropp. "There is a strong legacy and culture at Woodsboro Bank that I am committed to preserving while helping advance the organization. I see tremendous opportunity ahead and look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance the bank's financial strength and support disciplined, sustained growth."

As Woodsboro Bank continues to grow and invest in the communities it serves, Ropp's extensive banking and financial leadership experience will help support the bank's mission of delivering personalized, relationship-focused financial services while maintaining a strong foundation for future success.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products and superb personal customer service, at multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by serving its community with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

SOURCE Woodsboro Bank