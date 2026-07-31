Woodsboro Bank Announces Commercial Banking Growth with Increased Lending Limit & Team Expansion

Frederick County's community bank enhances capacity to independently fund larger commercial projects with faster, local decision-making.

FREDERICK, Md., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodsboro Bank, Frederick County's longest-standing community bank, today announced a significant expansion of its commercial banking capabilities. The growth is attributed to the strong performance of the team, key new hires and continued increases in the Bank's legal lending limit. These milestones reflect Woodsboro Bank's sustained growth and its commitment to backing larger-scale businesses and economic development projects throughout Frederick County.

An increased lending limit allows Woodsboro Bank to independently finance larger commercial real estate deals, term loans, and lines of credit without the need for loan participations. This means faster local decision-making and more direct support for clients.

"Frederick County is in an exciting period of growth, and Woodsboro Bank is proud to grow alongside it," said Rich Ohnmacht, President & CEO. "We were founded over 125 years ago to serve the evolving needs of this community, and that remains our focus today. With our increased lending limit and an expanded team, we have the financial strength and local expertise to back any project our business community takes on."

Alongside its increased capabilities, Woodsboro Bank is expanding its commercial banking team, investing in the human infrastructure required to handle the new lending capacity.

The bank recently welcomed two key additions to the commercial group:

Rick Ault, Vice President / Commercial Banker: Ault brings over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. A graduate of Mount Saint Mary's University and a 2016 graduate of Leadership Frederick County, he is deeply involved in the community. He currently serves as Chair of the Brunswick Economic Development Committee, a member of the Key City Rotary Club, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Brunswick Little League.





Ault brings over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. A graduate of Mount Saint Mary's University and a 2016 graduate of Leadership Frederick County, he is deeply involved in the community. He currently serves as Chair of the Brunswick Economic Development Committee, a member of the Key City Rotary Club, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Brunswick Little League. Wendy Gugliuzza, Commercial Lending Assistant: Gugliuzza joins the team with 28 years of retail and commercial banking experience. Known for her warm and friendly approach, she is dedicated to building strong relationships and providing dependable support to clients and colleagues. Outside of work, she is passionate about giving back to local schools, and supporting youth organizations, like hockey and football teams, that build confidence and teamwork.

Woodsboro Bank has also promoted two longtime employees who have been serving Frederick's business community for years:

Austin Pearre has been promoted to Senior Vice President & Commercial Banking Team Lead. Austin supports the commercial department's day-to-day activities and advises the Lenders on structuring deals and strategic guidance.





has been promoted to Senior Vice President & Commercial Banking Team Lead. Austin supports the commercial department's day-to-day activities and advises the Lenders on structuring deals and strategic guidance. Andrew Griffin has been promoted to Credit Analyst. Andrew evaluates the financial strength and creditworthiness of commercial lending opportunities that help ensure sound lending decisions.

"These promotions reflect the talent, dedication, and leadership that both Austin and Andrew bring to our commercial banking team every day," said Chris Clemons, Executive Vice President/Chief Commercial Banking Officer. "Their expertise and commitment to serving our clients strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional financial solutions, and their growth is a testament to the depth and quality of our commercial banking team. I'm excited to see the continued impact they will have."

With an expanded team and enhanced lending power, Woodsboro Bank is uniquely positioned to fuel the ongoing economic momentum in the region. By combining the best products and services with deep local expertise, the commercial banking team remains focused on helping local business owners navigate growth, create jobs, and invest back into the Frederick community.

To learn more about Woodsboro Bank's commercial lending solutions or to connect with a member of the commercial team, visit woodsborobank.com or call 301-898-4000.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Central Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products, superb personal customer service, and multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by servicing the community in which they live with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

SOURCE Woodsboro Bank