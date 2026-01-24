Woodsboro Bank Appoints Dynamic Automotive CEO Dwayne Myers to Board of Directors

Award-Winning Small Business Leader Brings People-First Mindset to Frederick's Community Bank

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodsboro Bank, Frederick County's longest-standing community bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dwayne Myers to its Board of Directors. Myers brings a deep understanding of the local business landscape and a proven commitment to community service, reinforcing the bank's dedication to organizational excellence and local impact.

Myers serves as the CEO of Dynamic Automotive, a full-service auto repair and maintenance provider serving the area for 30 years. Recently named "America's Top Small Business" by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Dynamic Automotive operates seven locations across Frederick and Carroll Counties. Under Myers' leadership, the company has earned a reputation for technical excellence and integrity, supported by a highly skilled team.

"Dwayne is an exceptional leader whose business acumen and positive approach are assets to any organization," said Rich Ohnmacht, President & CEO of Woodsboro Bank. "We have admired his work for a long time and are proud to officially welcome him to the team. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to serve as Frederick's true community bank."

Beyond its shop operations, Dynamic Automotive invests heavily in education, workforce development and community support. The company spearheads Youth and Registered Apprenticeship programs and maintains a year-round schedule of charitable initiatives and sponsorships. This focus on people and professional education creates a natural alignment with the mission of Woodsboro Bank.

"Over the years, it has become clear that there is a shared philosophy between Dynamic Automotive and Woodsboro Bank," said Myers. "From the way we treat our team members to our shared focus on community education and outreach, it is a perfect fit. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the bank's continued success and community impact."

A U.S. Army veteran who served as a Track Vehicle Mechanic, Myers holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He is an active leader in the region, holding Advisory Council positions at the Frederick County Career and Technology Center, serving as Immediate Past Chair of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and on the Board of Directors for Platoon 22. He also serves industry groups such as the Auto Care Association & Automotive Service of Excellence (ASE) Education Foundation Board.

"On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Dwayne to Woodsboro Bank," said Gordon Cooley, Chair, Woodsboro Bank Board of Directors. "His track record of scaling a successful business while maintaining a deep commitment to workforce development and local impact aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. Dwayne's entrepreneurial spirit and integrity will be incredible assets as we continue to ensure the bank's financial strength and service to our stakeholders."

As a member of the Board, Myers will assist in providing strategic oversight, monitoring financial performance, and ensuring the bank maintains its commitment to regulatory excellence and stakeholder value. His appointment reinforces Woodsboro Bank's position as a community-minded institution led by local experts.

About Woodsboro Bank:

Established in 1899 in response to the growing needs of the community, Woodsboro Bank is a community based bank headquartered in Woodsboro, Maryland. With a vision to be the best bank in Maryland, Woodsboro Bank has been serving the people of Frederick County for over 125 years, providing a complete line of consumer and commercial financial products and superb personal customer service, at multiple locations throughout the county. As an organization driven by serving its community with compassion and dedication, the Woodsboro Bank team is committed to understanding how they can make a true difference and move forward, as a community. For more information, visit woodsborobank.com.

