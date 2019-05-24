Woodside Homes' New Development Fosters Sense Of Community In Rapidly Growing Sacramento

"In 2018, Sacramento was by far the fastest growing city in California with 7,000 new residents relocating here. This can be attributed largely to affordability and job growth," explains Scott Hosington, President Woodside Homes' Northern California Division. "Glendon Vineyards is poised to meet this new housing demand with just over 100 high-quality, new homes that are affordably priced for first-time homebuyers. We look forward to creating a strong sense of community through shared amenities, such as the community gardens, that encourage families to thrive."

Park and garden designs have just been finalized, and renderings are now on display in the Glendon Vineyards' on-site Welcome Center, which is open to the public Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 12 to 6 p.m.

Homebuyers may choose between a variety of three- and four-bedroom, two-story floor plans that range from 1,285 to 1,779 square feet. Each house features smart home automation with Amazon Show and Amazon Dot, allowing residents to operate deadbolt locks, wireless alarms, thermostats and entertainment with their smartphones. Pricing is in the mid $300s to appeal to singles and families who are first-time homebuyers. Models will be open early summer.

Glendon Vineyards is located at 8383 Lemberger Way in Sacramento. It's desirably situated within the Elk Grove Unified School District and just five minutes to the Cosumnes River College light rail station for commuters. Also in close proximity are many restaurants, shopping, outdoor recreation, and wineries.

For more info on Glendon Vineyards, visit https://www.woodsidehomes.com/california-east-bay-sacramento/california-community-glendon-vineyards or call 877.651.5517.

*Home prices are current and subject to change.

**Square footage is approximate.

About Woodside Homes

Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 42nd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices. For more information visit https://www.woodsidehomes.com/norcal.

SOURCE Woodside Homes

Related Links

http://www.woodsidehomes.com

