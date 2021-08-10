WoodSpoon Raises $14M in Series A Funding to Deliver Home-cooked Food from Local Home Chefs

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodSpoon , the home-cooked delivery service connecting local home chefs with customers craving homemade food, has raised $14M in Series A funding led by Restaurant Brands International (RBI) with participation from World Trade Ventures (WTV), Victor Lazarte and other individual investors to accelerate growth through R&D, marketing and the doubling of its team in order to expand into new markets.

WoodSpoon is a community-based marketplace that empowers home chefs to share their culture and passion with others. Through the website or app, customers can order for on-demand delivery or schedule ahead. The platform provides customers with quick, reliable delivery service from the home chef's kitchen to their doorstep.

"Just as Uber provides ride-sharing and AirBnB provides home-sharing, food-sharing is the next natural progression," said Oren Saar, CEO and co-founder of WoodSpoon. "This latest round shows that there is immense value in our platform to bring people together around home-cooked food and allow local home chefs to provide their meals to the masses through WoodSpoon. We're excited to continue growing and onboarding new customers and home chefs."

Using WoodSpoon, customers get to enjoy the world's cuisines with dishes from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, America, and so much more. WoodSpoon helps to generate income for its home chefs which include professional chefs, immigrants, and cooks with a passion for sharing their cultural cuisines. WoodSpoon provides entrepreneurial empowerment for these home chefs – many of whom lost their jobs during the pandemic – to continue sharing their love for food with others. WoodSpoon thoroughly assesses all home chefs with interviews, kitchen inspections, food auditions and training so that all meals will be of the highest quality.

"We are very excited to support WoodSpoon in its mission to develop a community-based marketplace centered around food sharing," said Josh Kobza, Chief Operating Officer of RBI. "We have been accelerating our digital agenda at RBI over the last several years and believe the future of restaurants includes a fully integrated digital experience for guests. Our journey to be a leader in the digital restaurant space includes learning about new service modes and emerging trends and we are proud to support and learn from such a passionate and talented team."

WoodSpoon has experienced exponential growth; the company has recently seen 50% month-over-month growth in every aspect of the business – from sales and new customers to home chefs onboarding and revenue. As WoodSpoon looks to grow its team in NY and Tel Aviv, the company plans to expand into another major city within the next few months.

WoodSpoon is currently available in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, NY. The platform also offers limited-time nationwide shipping for packaged goods such as baked items.

About WoodSpoon

WoodSpoon is an on-demand homemade food delivery platform that enables home chefs to share their dishes with diners looking to eat healthier, less industrial, unique cuisines that seem to be disappearing as time evolves. With more than 16,000 active customers, WoodSpoon's goal is to connect people through food by bridging cultural gaps and empowering communities to preserve their heritage. Founded in March 2019, WoodSpoon is based in NYC and serves customers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

About Restaurant Brands International (RBI) Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

