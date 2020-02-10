WoodSpring Continues Westward Growth With Two California Openings

"We're thrilled to expand our extended stay footprint to a pair of popular markets in Southern California," said Anna Scozzafava, vice president of brand strategy and operations, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "WoodSpring remains one of Choice Hotels' fastest growing brands at a time when the segment continues to outperform the overall lodging industry. Developers are realizing that now is the time to invest in extended stay, and these two openings underscore the WoodSpring brand's appeal to investors with long-term horizons."

"There is strong demand for affordable extended stay properties in southern California, and WoodSpring fits the bill for prospective developers looking to expand in the West," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. 'WoodSpring's lean operating model helps enable maximum efficiency for owners so they can focus on the bottom line."

WoodSpring Suites Riverside-Corona-Norco

The four-floor, 122-room hotel is located off Interstate 15 at 3265 Hamner Ave., with easy access to Ontario Airport and neighboring cities like Anaheim, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Rancho Cucamonga. The Naval Surface Warfare Center has a large office just a few blocks from the hotel, and major area employers — including Monster Energy, Corona Regional Medical Center, the City of Corona, and Kaiser Permanente — are nearby as well. Norco, one of the country's premier horse-riding destinations, draws thousands of annual visitors to the George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center.

WoodSpring Suites Redlands San Bernardino

Located at 1700 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands, this four-floor, 122-room hotel is close to San Bernardino International Airport, Loma Linda University & Medical Center, the Environmental Systems Research Institute and warehouses for top retailers, including Amazon and Kohl's. Leisure travelers are close to Splash Kingdom Waterpark, Escape Craft Brewery and the many attractions of Historic Downtown Redlands.

Both hotels are purpose-built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers and offer the following features:

Multiple suite layouts — all of which are 100% smoke free and equipped with an in-room kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator, microwave and cooktop.

Expanded lobby with a coffee station.

Free Wi-Fi and guest parking.

24-hour fitness center.

Guest laundry room.

Pet-friendly accommodations.

The WoodSpring Suites Riverside-Corona-Norco and the WoodSpring Suites Redlands San Bernardino were developed by Brookwood Hotels, which has a portfolio of more than 110 WoodSpring Suites hotels throughout the country. The hotels are managed by Nationwide Hotel Management Company.

"Our continued development and trusted relationship with Choice Hotels makes these new hotels in the Inland Empire another welcome addition to our portfolio," said Darien Wright, Chief Operating Officer, Brookwood Hotels. "We're pleased to bring an affordable, extended stay lodging option to travelers in the SoCal region."

About WoodSpring Suites

WoodSpring Suites hotels offer extended stay guests a welcoming environment and straightforward stay – all affordably priced. Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation's fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. Each property is newly constructed and built to anticipate the needs of travelers looking for a longer-term stay. Properties feature all-suite rooms with fully equipped kitchens, flexible workspaces, and guest laundry facilities. There are more than 260 WoodSpring Suites hotels open in over 38 states and more than 100 in the pipeline across the U.S. as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.woodspring.com/ourbrand/.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 575,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited-service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Brookwood Hotels

Brookwood Hotels (the "Company") is a hospitality platform company which was formed simultaneously with the acquisition of the WoodSpring Suites brand by Choice Hotels in February 2018. The Company owns more than 110 hotels in the economy extended-stay segment across the U.S., with the largest concentration in Florida. The Company is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund.

About Nationwide Hotel Management Company, LLC

Nationwide Hotel Management Company, LLC. (NHMC) is a full-service hotel management company specializing in the economy and select service segments of the hospitality industry, with services focused on the extended stay segment. With over 120 hotels under management throughout the United States, NHMC is one of the country's largest hotel management companies, and largest within the Choice Hotels family of brands. Founded in 2003 and based in Wichita, Kansas, the company has over 1,100 associates and growing.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

