Woodstock Libations Launches Statewide in Connecticut

The official hemp-derived THC beverage of the iconic 1969 festival partners with Connecticut Distributors, Inc. to bring their low-dose, functional drinks to retail shelves across the state.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Apr. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Goods, the official hemp-derived THC beverage brand of the iconic 1969 festival, is launching statewide in Connecticut through a new distribution partnership with Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI). Beginning April 7, the brand will be available at retailers across the state including all locations of BevMax, Total Wine & More, and independent retailers. Consumers can also order online for home delivery, a first in Connecticut, made possible through a pilot partnership with Bevstack.

Now available statewide at all locations of BevMax, Total Wine & More, independent retailers and online for home delivery, a first for Connecticut, made possible through a pilot partnership with Bevstack.

Connecticut's regulatory framework limits hemp-derived THC beverages to 3mg per serving, making Woodstock a natural fit as a brand built around low-dose, approachable formulations with bold flavors and functional benefits.

Woodstock enters Connecticut with three 2.5mg flavors, each formulated with minor cannabinoids and adaptogenic botanicals:

Citrus Spritz ( Laugh ) — 2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBC, 2.5mg CBG + Lion's Mane, Reishi





( ) — 2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBC, 2.5mg CBG + Lion's Mane, Reishi Yuzu Ginger ( Chill ) — 2.5mg THC + 10mg CBD, 2.5mg CBC + Cordyceps, L-Theanine





( ) — 2.5mg THC + 10mg CBD, 2.5mg CBC + Cordyceps, L-Theanine Dark Berries (Dream) — 2.5mg THC + 10mg CBD, 2.5mg CBN + Reishi, L-Theanine

Each variety is lightly sweetened, has 50 calories, and was formulated for a fast onset of approximately 15 minutes. All Woodstock products are made in the USA with 100% ingredient traceability, and suggested retail price of $14.99 MSRP (before tax) for each 4-pack.

Together with CDI, Woodstock's launch strategy incorporates 50 in-store sampling events per month, as their elevated flavors consistently win over first-time drinkers and set them apart from other hemp-derived THC brands.

"We built these drinks for people who want a smarter alternative to alcohol — something functional, low-dose, and crafted for flavor. The low-dose hemp beverage category is growing fast, and we've seen strong early traction across the Northeast. Connecticut is already proving that out, and CDI gives us the reach and relationships to make the most of it." — Richard Lee, CEO, Woodstock Goods

"Adding Woodstock to our portfolio brings a culturally iconic brand to our retail partners, backed by high-quality liquid and meaningful differentiation. As interest in alternative social beverages continues to grow, Woodstock offers an innovative option that resonates with today's discovery-driven consumer — and we're proud to help bring it to Connecticut." — Chris Rundstrom, Business Manager, THC Beverages, CDI

Available at licensed wine, beer, and spirits retailers throughout Connecticut and online. For more information, visit WoodstockGoods.com and follow @woodstockbevs on Instagram.

About Woodstock Goods

An official product of the iconic 1969 festival, Woodstock Libations are plant-powered hemp-derived THC beverages built for peace, love, and a better buzz. With low-dose formulations, premium functional ingredients, and complex flavors, Woodstock offers a wellness-forward alternative to alcohol for contemporary consumers. Now available across the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic, and online in states that allow hemp-derived THC sales. Learn more at WoodstockGoods.com and follow @woodstockbevs on Instagram.

About Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI)

Founded in 1933, Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI) is the largest wine and spirits distributor in the state, serving more than 3,000 on-premise and 1,200 off-premise accounts across Connecticut. An affiliate of Breakthru Beverage Group, CDI employs approximately 300 associates and represents a portfolio of more than 5,500 wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic products. CDI entered the THC beverage category in mid-2025 and has quickly become the second-largest wholesaler in this emerging space, curating a portfolio focused on differentiated flavor and sensation profiles. With statewide reach, best-in-class technology, and a knowledgeable, channel-dedicated salesforce, CDI is committed to being the distributor of choice for suppliers, customers, and consumers alike. Learn more at breakthrubev.com/Connecticut

PRISMATICS

Alexandra Van Iden

[email protected]

310-487-4628

SOURCE Woodstock Goods