Woodstock Nation Releases Limited Edition Box Set in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Interviews with the 40th Anniversary performers

Three (3) Woodstock Concert Anniversary posters

26 Page Collector Booklet

All Access Pass for Woodstock Nation with Lanyard

with Lanyard Postcards from the 1969 and 2009 Woodstock concerts

Special token with download code to preview new Woodstock Nation documentary

documentary Guitar key chain / bottle opener

Four (4) colorful guitar picks

Woodstock Anniversary Patch

50th Anniversary T-Shirt

View the trailer for the box set here: https://youtu.be/jVWSAwrbEdg

The box set is available now for only $49.95 for a limited time; the price will return to $89.95 in September. For more information please visit www.woodstockboxset.com or to purchase please click HERE .

In conjunction with the box set release, Woodstock Nation has launched an IndieGoGo campaign to raise funds for the Woodstock Magic Bus: Traveling Museum of Music. The Woodstock Magic Bus is a museum on wheels with 50 years of Woodstock memories, anniversary memorabilia, and never before seen artifacts on display. The Woodstock Magic Bus has preserved the culture and history of Woodstock in order to share it with all generations and encourages public awareness through one-on-one experiences with the culture of love and peace.

For more information or to contribute to the campaign, please CLICK HERE

Follow along with both projects on their social media pages:

https://www.facebook.com/woodstocknationmovie/

https://www.instagram.com/woodstocknationmovie/

SOURCE Woodstock Nation

Related Links

https://woodstockboxset.com/

