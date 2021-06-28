Woodstock Sterile Solutions Hires New Chief Financial Officer

WOODSTOCK, Ill., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has named Courtney Sanen as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Woodstock Sterile Solutions is poised for growth over the coming years, and experience among our leadership team is critical to our future success," says Woodstock Sterile Solutions CEO Paul Josephs. "Courtney has an impressive track record in finance and contract manufacturing, and we are confident she will build on the success she has had throughout her career in her CFO role at Woodstock Sterile Solutions."

Prior to joining Woodstock Sterile Solutions, Sanen served as the CFO for Elevation Labs, an Idaho-based contract manufacturer in the personal care and beauty space. She brings more than 20 years of financial and operations management experience and has also served in leading financial roles at Liquid Technologies, Inc., Meggitt, PLC, and Circor Aerospace and Defense.

"It is exciting to join Woodstock Sterile Solutions during this pivotal time, as they start out as an independent organization. I look forward to bringing value to the company and helping it reach its strategic goals through my years of financial and operational experience in contract manufacturing," says Sanen.

For more information on Woodstock Sterile Solutions, visit https://woodstocksterilesolutions.com.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

